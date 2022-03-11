Super Sunday sees Leicester travel to north London to take on Arsenal. Jake Pearson has previewed the fixture, picking out his best bet.

Arsenal and Leicester both arrive into this fixture on a four-game winning streak, the Gunners handing out defeats to Wolves (twice), Brentford and Watford, while the Foxes travel to London on the back of wins against Randers, Burnley, Leeds and Rennes. Mikel Arteta’s men enter the weekend in fourth position, and with three games in hand over their nearest pursuers Manchester United, the Champions League spot really is theirs to lose. They have the fourth best points-per-game ratio in the division, some 0.19 per match better than Ralf Rangnick’s men, and undoubtedly deserve to be in pole position heading into the business end of the season. In fact, no team has picked up more points than Arsenal in the Premier League over their last 10 matches (W8-D1-L1).

Kick-off time: 16:30 GMT, Sunday

Leicester, meanwhile, should be buoyed by their 2-0 victory over Rennes in the Europa Conference League on Thursday evening, the French side one of the toughest draws Brendan Rodgers’ men could have drawn, but the Foxes producing an accomplished performance to take a two-goal lead into the second leg. That the Foxes have kept three consecutive clean sheets, all wins to nil, also marks a significant improvement for Rodgers’ side, their lack of ability to limit their opponents something that had been a major issue throughout the majority of the season. Offensively though, it has been very much the Leicester of old for most of the campaign, scoring the seventh most goals per game this season, and that they have hit those heights without Jamie Vardy for prolonged periods demonstrates their wide range of attacking options. They have the talent at their disposal to trouble an Arsenal defence who are without a clean sheet in their last three, conceding five across that period, including two against Watford.

The Gunners have been good defensively, conceding just 29 goals this term, but their expected goals process suggests they have been slightly fortunate not to have been breached on more occasions, conceding 34.6 xGA (expected goals against) this season. Expect the Foxes to fashion chances in this fixture, and a price of even money about LEICESTER TO HAVE 4+ SHOTS ON TARGET makes appeal. CLICK HERE to back Leicester 4+ shots on target with Sky Bet Though far from the most prolific shot takers – ranking just 12th in the division on that metric – only Tottenham have a better shots-to-shots-on-target conversion ration than Rodgers’ side, with 39% of the efforts Leicester unleash hitting the target.

The Foxes average 4.6 shots on target per game, and away from home that figure only drops to 4.5, while the Gunners have averaged more than four shots on target against them per match this season. Rodgers' men have had four or more shots on target in each of their last three Premier League matches, and in fact only nine of their games this season have seen them record fewer than four.

