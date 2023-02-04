Arsenal host Everton in the Premier League, looking to extend their advantage at the top. Liam Kelly previews the game and has a best bet.

The Emirates is perhaps not the most likely place to end Everton's dire run of form as the away team, but Sean Dyche has emphasised the importance of improving fortunes away from Goodison Park. “It’s about going into these games with the belief in what we do, mainly the consistency of performance home and away,” said Dyche. “You can still have a good away record by structuring the team, suggesting the team maybe works in different ways, but mostly mentality is important." Everton head to Arsenal as clear second favourites against the Premier League leaders having not won an away league match since beating Southampton 2-1 on 1 October.

Dyche's full comments this week seem to indicate that Everton's plan when facing the Gunners on Wednesday night is to hang on for dear life against a far superior team, despite recording an excellent 1-0 home win over Arsenal just weeks ago. Out for revenge, Mikel Arteta's side need not worry about being giving as many issues as they were at Goodison. Arsenal should completely dominate proceedings and their ability to sustain attacks diligently against what will at least be a drilled Dyche side should prove vital for both result and betting purposes. Indeed, I'm happy to take the 27/25 available at Unibet for OVER 17.5 ARSENAL SHOTS, a standout price in comparison with other bookies. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal 18+ total shots with Sky Bet

Arsenal have averaged 19 shots per game at The Emirates in the league this season, which is dragged down by the fact they recorded 10 and 9 against Liverpool and Manchester City respectively. They've breached the 17.5 line in seven of 11 home matches, so reaching that mark against Everton should be in reach and looks value at odds-against.

Arsenal v Everton best bets and score prediction 2pts Over 17.5 Arsenal shots at 27/25 (Unibet) Score prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) Odds correct at 1230 GMT (28/02/23)