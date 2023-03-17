Sporting Life
Arteta

Arsenal v Crystal Palace tips: Premier League best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
14:28 · FRI March 17, 2023

Managerless Crystal Palace head to Premier League leaders Arsenal on Sunday. James Cantrill preview's the game picking out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Premier League

2pts

Kick-off time: 17:30 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Arsenal 2/9 | Draw 19/4 | Crystal Palace 12/1

sporting life winner

Arsenal v Crystal Palace best bets and score prediction

  • 2pts

Score prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Crystal Palace (Sky Bet odds: 6/1)

Odds correct at 1430 GMT (17/03/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

