West Ham have rejected Arsenal's opening bid for England international midfielder Declan Rice.

Reports emerged on Thursday that the Gunners had made their move for the 24-year-old, but multiple outlets claim that their first offer has been turned down. It's believed that the bid was an initial £80million fee plus further add-ons. Arsenal are expected to return with an improved bid for the midfielder in the coming days. Manchester City have also been credited with interest.

It comes after West Ham chairman David Sullivan recently revealed that Rice will be allowed to leave the club following West Ham's Europa Conference League triumph. "We promised him he could go," Sullivan told TalkSPORT in an interview following their success in Prague. 'He set his heart on going and in due course he has to get on and we have to get a replacement. "It is not something we wanted to happen. We offered him £200,000-a-week 18 months ago and he turned it down. You can’t keep a player who doesn’t want to be there. "Three or four clubs have shown interest but, out of respect to West Ham, while we’re still playing, you don’t make offers for players."