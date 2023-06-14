Arsenal are the odds-on favourite to be Kai Havertz's club when the summer transfer window reaches its conclusion.

It comes following reported interest from the Gunners in the Germany international, although Chelsea's asking price could prove to be a problem for any potential deal. The Blues are said to be demanding £75million for his signature. Havertz arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in a move worth £71million in September 2020.

Kai Havertz - to sign for before 3rd September 2023 (via Sky Bet) Arsenal - 4/7

Real Madrid - 7/2

To Stay at Chelsea - 9/2

Bayern Munich - 7/1

PSG - 25/1

Manchester City - 33/1

Barcelona - 40/1 Odds correct at 1645 BST (14/06/23)

The 24-year-old has scored 32 goals and assisted a further 15 in 139 games at Chelsea. Nine of those came in 47 outings last season. He has fluctuated between a number of positions during his three years at Stamford Bridge. The majority of his games have been as a centre forward, but he played in attacking midfield and out on the wing. When starting as a centre forward, Havertz has averaged a goal every 3.29 games and goal involvement every 2.65 games. That's a better involvement average than his time as an attacking midfielder, with 20 goals and assists from 54 contests leading to a figure of one every 2.70 outings.

Havertz scored the only goal of the game as Chelsea beat Manchester City to lift the Champions League trophy under Thomas Tuchel's guidance in May 2021. Real Madrid have previously been credited with interest but talks are believed to be off between the two parties, despite the Spanish giants aiming to find a replacement for Karim Benzema. Arsenal finished second in the Premier League last season, missing out on the title despite leading for the large majority of the campaign. They added Gabriel Jesus as their starting striker in the previous summer window, and the Brazil international scored 11 in 26 league appearances after injury disrupted a significant part of his season.