Any Other Bets: UEFA Nations League Sunday 8 September

Bulgaria vs Northern Ireland Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Sunday

Home 7/5 | Draw 2/1 | Away 9/5 Northern Ireland have had a good last couple of international breaks, appearing to find something again under Michael O'Neill. They finished Euro 2024 qualifying with a win over Denmark, before drawing in Romania and beating Scotland in March. Defeat by Spain in June followed, but they bounced back with a win over Andorra, and they started their Nations League campaign with a win over Luxembourg. That is a solid book of form, and they've deserved most of those results.

Michael O'Neill has got Northern Ireland going again

I'm quite happy to back them to continue their positive run, with Northern Ireland to win Draw no Bet appealing. Bulgaria haven't lost in seven internationals, but they have only won once - against 113th ranked Tanzania - with those six draws the main reason I'm erring on the side of caution, happy to get my stake back if this game ends level. What I will say of Bulgaria's recent run is that they've struggled to score goals (three in five internationals in 2024), but have been solid defensively (two conceded), so this could be a game of few chances. Having said that, given how the last Nations League campaign went at these lower levels (this being Group C), with goals flowing as the 'lesser nations' saw every game as an opportunity to get a rare win, it wouldn't be a surprise to see this game more open than Bulgaria's last five.

Portugal vs Scotland Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday

Scotland showed plenty of fight and character in midweek, fighting back from 2-0 down at home to Poland, only to concede a late winner and undo all their good work. To say it's been a miserable few months for the Scots would perhaps be an understatement. Defensively they appear to have fallen to pieces. Since keeping a clean sheet against Cyprus in September of last year, Steve Clarke's men have conceded 30 goals in 13 international matches - an average of 2.31 per game, only managing one clean sheet - against Gibraltar. Northern Ireland beat them, England put three past them, France and the Netherlands both hit them for four. They now visit a Portugal team who, putting their inexcusable tactics at Euro 2024 to one side, have been red-hot in attack, especially against lesser nations in outside of tournaments.