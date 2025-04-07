Another weekend of Premier League action, another weekend where the table played out as expected.

We did get some surprise results yet Liverpool kept a comfortable lead at the top while Southampton's inevitable relegation was finally confirmed. Ipswich lost again. I'm writing this before Monday Night Football but Leicester will probably lose again. It all feels so predictable. The Sky Bet Championship promotion race is really hotting up at least with Burnley continuing to win, Sheffield United suffering an unexpected slip up and Leeds forgetting how to play football completely. As ever, we have a few talking points to go at from those two divisions.

In fine form... Bournemouth's European charge has hit a major bump in the road. Andoni Iraola's side are without a win in six following the weekend draw with West Ham. One positive at least has been the form of Evanilson, with the striker adding two goals to his tally last time out. That double made it four goals from his last four games to move his seasonal tally onto nine. He did miss a chunk of the campaign with a broken foot though.

The four-game run has also delivered at least three shots in each - that's now 12 times he's hit this marker in the Premier League. The Cherries have a tough bunch of fixtures coming up to conclude their campaign but there may be extra value in those games where they find themselves as a bigger price to win. While Bournemouth may not end the season strongly, Evanilson can.

A new role Fulham's victory over Liverpool was one of the more eye-catching results of the weekend. It was a great game to watch. Action at both ends and Fulham's application meaning they weren't just going to sit back and hope for a point. The role of Ryan Sessegnon was interesting.

Naturally a full-back, Sessegnon has been involved in more advanced positions at points this season but Sunday saw a very unfamiliar spot on the right wing. It worked though. He scored from three efforts while also creating a chance. That makes it three goals from his last five league outings - three of which have been from the bench. There's certainly value in backing this to continue should he start their next game, while FPL players may want to take a risk on him as a £4.1million defender.

Down with a whimper Well here's one for you. I'd just finished writing this section when reports emerged that Ivan Juric had left the club. But, you know, we'll keep it here as it's still relevant... Southampton's relegation was confirmed at the weekend, making them the 'earliest' ever team relegated from the Premier League. Juric's side have dropped out of the top-flight after 31 games, beating the previous record of Gameweek 32 held by Huddersfield in 2018/19 and the infamous Derby outfit of 2007/08. And it's that Derby team who hold the current lowest ever points record. The 11 they gained remains something that feels like it'll never be beaten. But Southampton may well run it close when you consider their fixtures.

Southampton should go down as one of the worst ever Premier League teams

Ultimately, everyone is better than them in a case of the table not lying and the fact they were applauded off after an utterly pathetic campaign is completely laughable. Avoiding the record could well be down to one date though - May 3. They travel to take on a Leicester side who have also wasted everyone's time with their presence but that really does feel like one that does have the potential for them to win. You could also look at West Ham on April 19 yet even they should have enough, regardless of how flat they've been under Graham Potter. Keep in mind that they've gained just one point from their last seven when we factor in the next seven. The fixtures in this run are more difficult though with Arsenal, Aston Villa and Manchester City among those to come.

Falling apart...again Leeds looked all-but-certain to secure promotion back to the Premier League a few weeks ago. The problem with that way of thinking is the fact you have to consider it's Leeds. Daniel Farke's side have returned one win in six to slip down to third in the Sky Bet Championship table yet somehow their fate remains in their own hands. Four of that six have at least been draws so they're gaining points. The problem is that Farke has stuck to a largely similar XI most weeks which creates issues with rotation.

Leeds have collapsed despite beating Sheffield United previously

You're now looking at players coming in to make a difference who have struggled for minutes because of the rigid selection structure. The one major call was made, although it could be too little too late, with Karl Darlow replacing Illan Meslier in goal but the attack has largely looked flat for a while and desperately needs a shuffle. It's a team which looks tired and one without the fight required. They're still favourites for a top two finish though because of the maths involved. Sky Bet offer 5/2 on Leeds finishing in the play-off positions, and considering they have a midweek trip to Middlesbrough to contend with, that looks value which may well disappear on Tuesday night.