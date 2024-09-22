Any Other Bets: Sky Bet League Two and Serie A tips for Monday 23 September

Football betting tips: Serie A, League Two 1.5pts Mateo Retegui to score anytime in Atalanta vs Como (19:45) at 11/8 (Paddy Power, Betfair) 2pts 50+ Booking Points in Fleetwood vs Morecambe (20:00) at 10/11 (Sky Bet) 1pt Mark Helm to be carded in Fleetwood vs Morecambe (20:00) at 4/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Yann Songo'o to be carded in Fleetwood vs Morecambe (20:00) at 3/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Atalanta vs Como Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Monday

Home 4/9 | Draw 7/2 | Away 11/2 Barring a goalless draw with Arsenal last Thursday, Atalanta have, as we have become accustomed, been free-scoring. Through four Serie A games this season, they have scored eight times, with striker MATEO RETEGUI scoring half of those. He is 11/8 to SCORE ANYTIME here against Cesc Fabregas's Como side who have shipped seven goals in their four outings so far, and in Bergamo, I fancy La Dea and Retegui to add to their tallies. CLICK HERE to back Mateo Retegui to score anytime with Sky Bet Retegui, brought in due to Gianluca Scamacca's long-term injury, has been excellent this season. He was always going to get service playing at Atalanta, but his xG per 90 of 0.90 through four games is exceptional, netting in three those.

The Italian striker is still likely to be on penalties too despite being denied by David Raya in the Arsenal game, with that more of a 'good save' than a 'bad penalty', only increasing my liking for this bet.

Fleetwood vs Morecambe Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Monday

TV Channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Home 11/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 4/1 Monday's EFL offering comes from Sky Bet League Two, and brings us a tasty Lancashire derby, as mid-table Fleetwood host bottom side Morecambe. As soon as I hear or see the word 'derby' I immediately think CARDS. Usually, these kind of contests are full-blooded, high-intensity affairs where every 50/50 is cheered for and celebrated. At the time of writing, only Sky Bet have priced player and match cards, but the 10/11 on offer 50+ BOOKING POINTS looks a cracking bet. CLICK HERE to back 50+ booking points with Sky Bet Not only is this likely to be an explosive match, we also have a promising refereeing appointment and two teams who have been among the cards this season.

Referee Matthew Corlett

Matthew Corlett is the man with the whistle, and since the start of last season he has brandished 50+ booking points in 15 of the 25 league matches he has overseen - a 60% strike-rate (implied odds of 4/6). Sky Bet's booking points rules: a Yellow Card equals 10 points, a straight Red Card equals 25 points and a Yellow followed by a Red is 35 points. As mentioned, the two teams have been great for card backers this term, with Fleetwood's matches averaging 54 booking points and Morecambe's 51, both above the required threshold. In total, across the pair's 10 League Two games, this bet has landed seven times. It would be rude, given that a high card count is expected, not to have a player card bet or two as well.

Mark Helm (right) tussling against Stoke