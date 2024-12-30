Football betting tips: New Year's Day best bets 1.5pts Nathaniel Phillips 1+ total shot in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 7/4 (bet365) 1.5pts Curtis Nelson 1+ total shot in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 23/20 (Ladbrokes, Coral) 0.5pt Nathaniel Phillips to score anytime in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 25/1 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Curtis Nelson to score anytime in Sheff Wed vs Derby (15:00) at 18/1 (Sky Bet) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Sheffield Wednesday vs Derby Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Wednesday

Home evens | Draw 12/5 | Away 13/5 Sheffield Wednesday are 11th in the league, four points off the top six and will have to win games like this if they are to finish in the play-off places. Derby are mid-table too, but are a poor travelling side (W1 D4 L7), though their chief threat could at least see them get on the scoresheet at Hillsborough. No team has scored more goals from set-pieces than Derby this season (12), while no team has conceded more goals from such situations than the Owls. Danny Rohl's side had shown some improvement from dead-ball situations, but three of their last four games have seen the same issues rear their ugly head.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl