Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for Saturday 14 December

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets 1pt Newcastle 20+ total shots vs Leicester at 7/4 (Unibet) 2pts Birmingham to beat Bristol Rovers and over 2.5 goals at 4/5 (bet365) 3pts Oldham to beat Wealdstone and over 1.5 goals at 10/11 (Ladbrokes, Coral, Betway) 2pts Reading to beat Blackpool at 7/5 (General) All games kick off at 3pm CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It's been an underwhelming season for Newcastle thus far, with Eddie Howe's side languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table having drifted into a malaise following a quiet summer of transfer activity on Tyneside. There have been signs, however, that an important part if their recent success is beginning to return. A consistent trait during Howe's tenure has been to rack up attempts on goal at St James', averaging 18 shots per home game over their past two, successful, seasons. This term they are down at 12 both home and away, the exact same number as prior to the Toon's revival under the former Bournemouth boss. Across their past two matches at St James' they've had 35 shots, 17 against West Ham and 18 against Liverpool.

Leicester arrive in the North East having been incredibly fortunate in their opening two matches under Ruud van Nistelrooy, beating West Ham 3-1 despite being utterly dominated (xG: LEI 1.67-3.10 WHU) and conceding a Premier League record 31 shots. Against Brighton last weekend they scored twice in the final four minutes to escape with an undeserved 2-2 draw, a match Albion had 16 attempts in. For the Foxes' first away game with their new manager at the helm the 7/4 about NEWCASTLE 20+ SHOTS looks too big. CLICK HERE to back Newcastle 20+ shots with Sky Bet It's a game the Magpies can expect to dominate, with only Southampton (18.6) allowing opponents more attempts per game than Leicester's 18.1 this season.

Birmingham vs Bristol Rovers Kick-off: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 1/4 | Draw 17/4 | Away 8/1 The best team in Sky Bet League One hosts one of the worst on Saturday, with their a way to get the home win onside despite prohibitively short 1X2 odds. Heavy title favourites BIRMINGHAM have won six and drawn two at St Andrew's. Bristol Rovers, currently 18th, particularly struggle away. The Gas have collected only seven points from nine matches on the road with four of their six away defeats seeing OVER 2.5 GOALS. Eight of Blues' 12 league wins this season have involved at least three goals, making BIRMINGHAM WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS advisable at 4/5. CLICK HERE to back Birmingham win and over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

Reading have responded well to Ruben Selles' exit

READING's home record in League One over the past two seasons is phenomenal. Despite a middling campaign in 2023/24 they still gathered the eighth-most points in the division, a record they have dwarfed this term with only Wrexham able to better their W7 L1 record. The Royals have responded well to the loss of Ruben Selles to Hull, with Noel Hunt immediately installed as his permanent successor and securing a 1-1 draw at the division's in-form side Wycombe, becoming only the third team to take points off the Chairboys since August. Blackpool may have won their last two matches - their only victories since September - but both were against very poor teams in Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers. This will be a serious step up, and a READING WIN is simply overpriced. CLICK HERE to back Reading win with Sky Bet