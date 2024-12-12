Any Other Bets: Premier League and EFL tips for Saturday 14 December

Football betting tips: Saturday best bets
1pt Newcastle 20+ total shots vs Leicester at 7/4 (Unibet)
2pts Birmingham to beat Bristol Rovers and over 2.5 goals at 4/5 (bet365)
3pts Oldham to beat Wealdstone and over 1.5 goals at 10/11 (Ladbrokes, Coral, Betway)
2pts Reading to beat Blackpool at 7/5 (General)
All games kick off at 3pm
Newcastle vs Leicester
- Kick-off: 15:00 GMT, Saturday
- Home 2/7 | Draw 9/2 | Away 15/2
It's been an underwhelming season for Newcastle thus far, with Eddie Howe's side languishing in 12th place in the Premier League table having drifted into a malaise following a quiet summer of transfer activity on Tyneside.
There have been signs, however, that an important part if their recent success is beginning to return.
A consistent trait during Howe's tenure has been to rack up attempts on goal at St James', averaging 18 shots per home game over their past two, successful, seasons.
This term they are down at 12 both home and away, the exact same number as prior to the Toon's revival under the former Bournemouth boss.
Across their past two matches at St James' they've had 35 shots, 17 against West Ham and 18 against Liverpool.
Leicester arrive in the North East having been incredibly fortunate in their opening two matches under Ruud van Nistelrooy, beating West Ham 3-1 despite being utterly dominated (xG: LEI 1.67-3.10 WHU) and conceding a Premier League record 31 shots.
Against Brighton last weekend they scored twice in the final four minutes to escape with an undeserved 2-2 draw, a match Albion had 16 attempts in.
For the Foxes' first away game with their new manager at the helm the 7/4 about NEWCASTLE 20+ SHOTS looks too big.
It's a game the Magpies can expect to dominate, with only Southampton (18.6) allowing opponents more attempts per game than Leicester's 18.1 this season.
Birmingham vs Bristol Rovers
- Kick-off: 15:00 GMT, Saturday
- Home 1/4 | Draw 17/4 | Away 8/1
The best team in Sky Bet League One hosts one of the worst on Saturday, with their a way to get the home win onside despite prohibitively short 1X2 odds.
Heavy title favourites BIRMINGHAM have won six and drawn two at St Andrew's. Bristol Rovers, currently 18th, particularly struggle away.
The Gas have collected only seven points from nine matches on the road with four of their six away defeats seeing OVER 2.5 GOALS.
Eight of Blues' 12 league wins this season have involved at least three goals, making BIRMINGHAM WIN AND OVER 2.5 GOALS advisable at 4/5.
Reading vs Blackpool
- Kick-off: 15:00 GMT, Saturday
- Home 11/8 | Draw 23/10 | Away 13/8
READING's home record in League One over the past two seasons is phenomenal.
Despite a middling campaign in 2023/24 they still gathered the eighth-most points in the division, a record they have dwarfed this term with only Wrexham able to better their W7 L1 record.
The Royals have responded well to the loss of Ruben Selles to Hull, with Noel Hunt immediately installed as his permanent successor and securing a 1-1 draw at the division's in-form side Wycombe, becoming only the third team to take points off the Chairboys since August.
Blackpool may have won their last two matches - their only victories since September - but both were against very poor teams in Shrewsbury and Bristol Rovers.
This will be a serious step up, and a READING WIN is simply overpriced.
Oldham vs Wealdstone
- Kick-off: 15:00 GMT, Saturday
- Home 8/15 | Draw 11/4 | Away 4/1
OLDHAM are fifth and on the charge in the National League which should come as no surprise to anyone who has been following their progress.
The Latics became the first former Premier League team to drop into non-league when they were relegated two years ago, and after a transitional period now have a sizeable budget thanks to investment from millionaire local businessman Frank Rothwell, and a superb manager for the level in Micky Mellon.
They are W8 D2 L1 in their last 11 games, have lost once in 15 and just twice all season; if not for two games in hand they would be on the leaders' coattails.
Wealdstone are 20th, have won one of their 10 away games this season and have conceded eight goals in their past three matches.
This is a huge mismatch, and while 8/13 may be long enough for some to take on its own, I prefer the 10/11 about OLDHAM WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS.
Odds correct at 1745 GMT (12/12/24)
