Any other bets: Premier League and EFL tips for April 1

Arsenal vs Fulham

FULHAM have a good record against the Premier League’s best sides (W6 D2 L2 vs current top seven) picking up results in the reverse against Arsenal and at Anfield.

Marco Silva’s side were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday by Crystal Palace but the 3-0 scoreline was harsh.

The league is now the Cottages sole focus and they are four points off the top four with nine games to go.

Arsenal are 12 points behind leaders Liverpool and 10 clear of Manchester City in fifth, meaning their sole focus is likely the Champions League. The goals have dried up since Kai Havertz injury and staggeringly, eight of their 14 games against top half teams have ended as draws.

At the prices available, backing Fulham +1.25 ASIAN HANDICAP appeals. This means if Fulham avoid defeat we get a winner, while if Fulham lose by one goal we get a half win.