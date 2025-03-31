Sporting Life
AOB richard kone

Any other bets: Premier League and EFL tips for April 1

By Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Football
Mon March 31, 2025 · 35 min ago

Football betting tips: Premier League & EFL

2pts Fulham +1.25 Asian handicap vs Arsenal (19:45) at 87/100 (bet365)

1.5pts Richard Kone to score anytime Wycombe vs Shrewsbury (19:45) at 11/8 (bet365)

0.5pts Richard Kone to score 2+ goals Wycombe vs Shrewsbury (19:45) at 7/1 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

https://m.skybet.com/lp/acq-bet-x-get-40?sba_promo=ACQBXG40FB&aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING

Arsenal vs Fulham

FULHAM have a good record against the Premier League’s best sides (W6 D2 L2 vs current top seven) picking up results in the reverse against Arsenal and at Anfield.

Marco Silva’s side were knocked out of the FA Cup on Saturday by Crystal Palace but the 3-0 scoreline was harsh.

The league is now the Cottages sole focus and they are four points off the top four with nine games to go.

Arsenal are 12 points behind leaders Liverpool and 10 clear of Manchester City in fifth, meaning their sole focus is likely the Champions League. The goals have dried up since Kai Havertz injury and staggeringly, eight of their 14 games against top half teams have ended as draws.

At the prices available, backing Fulham +1.25 ASIAN HANDICAP appeals. This means if Fulham avoid defeat we get a winner, while if Fulham lose by one goal we get a half win.

Wycombe vs Shrewsbury

Richard Kone
Wycombe frontman Richard Kone

Wycombe are odds on to beat struggling Shrewsbury on Tuesday and 4/7 to score 2+ goals.

It makes sense given they won the reverse 4-1 and have not lost in 28 games against sides 10th of below (W19 D9).

Shrewsbury have only taken 10 points from 19 away games this season, conceding seven goals in two games against the top two in League One.

RICHARD KONE has netted 18 goals in the league, 21 in all competitions and his price both SCORE ANYTIME and SCORE 2+ GOALS appeals.

Odds correct at 1400 GMT (31/03/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

FOOTBALL TIPS