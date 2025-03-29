Eberechi Eze helps send Crystal Palace to FA Cup semi-final after 3-0 defeat of Fulham

Minutes later, Eze turned provider as his powerful cross was turned home by Ismaïla Sarr , before Eddie Nketiah capped a 3-0 win for the visitors late in the second half.

Fresh from England duty which included his first international goal, Eze needed no such help from a deflection this time as he fired Palace in front at Craven Cottage.

"Ohhhhhhh, it's fabulous!!" 🦅🦅🦅 What a week he's having - Eberechi Eze gives Palace the lead! 🔴🔵 #ITVFootball | #FACup | #FULCRY pic.twitter.com/bmQgoqeWc1

Fulham boss Marco Silva felt his side ought to have been ahead early and were then unfortunate to see Adam Wharton escape a second yellow card, when the game was still goalless.

Wharton appeared to kick out at Rodrigo Muniz having already been booked, but no action was taken by VAR and, 10 minutes later, Fulham were behind when Eze struck from range.

From there Palace went on to complete a ruthless display sparked by their star man.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner told ITV: "Key number one was to survive the first 20 mins. We were really rusty after three weeks with no competitive game. Key number two was Eberechi's goal. It's unbelievable, the individual quality.

"It was so important the first goal because we got the belief back, we were really struggling in the beginning. You need something when you're struggling in the game, some positive actions to get the belief back.

"It's not fair to only talk about one player because it was such a great team effort. In the second half there was a lot of pressure because if they (Fulham) score one goal it would be a tight game again.

"It's a great group and everyone is here to help the team."

Read more on Eze and whether he could be a target for the top clubs in England by clicking here