Any Other Bets: FA Cup, Sky Bet Championship, League Two, La Liga and Bundesliga tips for 8 February

Leyton Orient vs Manchester City Kick-off: 12:15 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: BBC One

Usually, this is a game that Manchester City cruise through under Pep Guardiola. I suspect they will again given their squad depth, with heavy rotation likely given the Cityzens upcoming Champions League play-off against Real Madrid on Tuesday. I expect Jack Grealish to play here, which means whoever plays at right back for Leyton Orient will be in for a tough afternoon. In recent games that has been Ethan Galbraith, but we could see TOM JAMES start at right back and Galbraith slide into midfield, meaning his 11/2 price TO BE CARDED is worth a small bet. He's as short as 21/10 in places, and has been carded seven times in all competitions this season, averaging 0.31 cards per 90. Should he start, he'll be under immense pressure from one of the best foul-drawing and card drawing wingers in the country. I'll also have a small bet on JAMES MCATEE, City's hat-trick hero in the last round, TO SCORE ANYTIME at a juicy 12/5. He's odds-on in places. With such a big game coming up for City, expect McAtee to get a start here and his goalscoring instincts could get him on the end of a couple of good chances.

He's played just 84 minutes in the Premier League, had four shots, racked up 0.79 xG and scored once. In 92 minutes of Champions League action he's taken five shots and scored once from 0.32 xG, and against Salford in the last round he was on the end of 1.18 xG, scoring from three of his four shots. Whenever he gets a runout, he's an attacking threat.

Mainz vs Augsburg Kick-off: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

MAINZ look a big price TO WIN on Saturday against Augsburg. They have been red-hot at home of late, winning five straight, beating Dortmund, Stuttgart and Bayern Munich in that time. The O-Fives rank as the seventh best home team in the league on underlying data (1.44 xGF, 1.08 xGA per game), and are taking on a poor travelling team this weekend. Augsburg's form looks good on paper (W3 D1), but they have had a kind schedule, playing three of the bottom six and none of the top six - where Mainz reside. On the road they've lost five of 10, but their underlying data is shocking. They rank as the second worst travellers according to xG this season, averaging 0.79 xGF and 1.82 xGA per away game, losing the xG battle in nine of those 10. I expected to see a price of around 6/10 here, so 4/5 is value.

Norwich vs Derby Kick-off: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 4/6 | Draw 13/5 | Away 4/1 Derby are an appalling travelling team, and head to Carrow Road having won just one and lost 10 of their 15 away games. Norwich have started to hit form again, winning five of their last seven, with two defeats in that time coming against title-chasing Sheffield United and Leeds.

JOSH SARGENT's return from injury could be a real catalyst for a play-off charge, and his 49/20 price TO SCORE ANYTIME looks massive against a struggling team. The American has been eased back into things by the Canaries having been out since late October, making sub appearances in three straight games before starting the last two and netting in both of them, including the winner against Watford in a 1-0 success. Averaging 0.54 xG per 90, and with Norwich averaging 2.57 goals per home game, he looks overpriced to get on the scoresheet here.

Notts County vs Morecambe Kick-off: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Notts County are flying at the moment, and Morecambe most certainly aren't. The Magpies have won seven oft heir last nine losing only once, to table-toppers Walsall, and boast the sixth best home record in League Two on a points-per-game basis (W7 D3 L3). Visiting Morecambe have struggled away from home, especially against the best sides, losing all seven games away against top half opponents, all to nil. NOTTS COUNTY are strongly fancied to win here, but we can boost the 2/5 win price to 7/5 by taking them to WIN TO NIL and make it eight out of eight for Morecambe versus the top sides. Six of County's seven home wins have come with an accompanying shutout, no surprise given they have allowed just 0.83 xGA per game at Meadow Lane. Morecambe meanwhile rank as the second worst attacking team when travelling, according to xGF (0.71 per game), which suggests they will find it tough to breakdown their hosts here.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Kick-off: 20:00 GMT, Saturday

TV channel: Premier Sports 1

Saturday brings a big Madrid derby for more than one reason. Not only are these two huge rivals, they are also the current top two in the La Liga table with just a point separating the pair in the title race. There really isn't much between the pair, other than the star-studded nature of Los Blancos, with Atletico continuing to punch above their weight with a group of players you've probably never heard of. I don't think that matters at all, as the league table suggests, and am more than happy to back ATLETICO MADRID OR DRAW in the double chance market. Diego Simeone's side have been incredibly difficult to beat of late, losing just one of their last 21 matches in all competitions, while away from home they have won 10 of their last 11, including beating Barcelona in Catalonia and PSG in Paris.

Add in the fact that, data-wise, there isn't too much between the two Madrid giants, with Real averaging +1.12 xGD and Atletico at +0.88 xGD per game, and an away result starts to make real appeal. Then we dive into recent head-to-heads, where Simeone has had Carlo Ancelotti's number, so much so that Atletico haven't been beaten in the last seven meetings with Madrid in 90 minutes. That includes the last three trips to the Bernabeu. The icing on the cake is the scheduling. Not only did Atletico play in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday as opposed to Real's Wednesday clash, this game comes just days before a big Champions League contest for Los Blancos, who head to Manchester City on Tuesday in the play-off round, while Simeone's men have a free midweek after this. Card-wise, VINICIUS JR's price TO BE CARDED looks value at 9/4. The Brazilian, usually known for getting opponents booked, has been a card magnet this term, picking up 10 yellows and a red across all competitions this season, averaging 0.45 cards per 90.