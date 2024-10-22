Any Other Bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League for Thursday 24 October

Football betting tips: Europa League, Europa Conference League 2pts Christopher Nkunku to score anytime in Panathinaikos vs Chelsea (17:45) at 6/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Nkunku to score 2+ goals at 17/2 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Nkunku to score 3+ goals at 45/1 (Sky Bet) 2pts Lucas Bergvall to commit 2+ fouls in Tottenham vs AZ at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1.5pts Tottenham clean sheet at 13/8 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index) 2pts Both teams to score in Rangers vs FCSB at 10/11 (General) *Kick-off 20:00 if not otherwise stated CLICK HERE to add the selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Tottenham vs AZ Alkmaar Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Thursday

TV: TNT Sports 1

Home 2/5 | Draw 19/5 | Away 11/2

Ange Postecoglou's side have won both games so far