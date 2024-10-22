Any Other Bets: Europa League and Europa Conference League for Thursday 24 October

2pts Christopher Nkunku to score anytime in Panathinaikos vs Chelsea (17:45) at 6/4 (bet365)
0.5pt Nkunku to score 2+ goals at 17/2 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Nkunku to score 3+ goals at 45/1 (Sky Bet)
2pts Lucas Bergvall to commit 2+ fouls in Tottenham vs AZ at 6/4 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
1.5pts Tottenham clean sheet at 13/8 (SpreadEx, Sporting Index)
2pts Both teams to score in Rangers vs FCSB at 10/11 (General)
*Kick-off 20:00 if not otherwise stated
Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill
Chelsea beat Gent 4-2 in their Europa Conference League curtain raiser and fielded a front four of Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk, Pedro Neto and CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU. The latter scored and his price to do so again on Thursday certainly appeals.
Nkunku may only be 26 years old but is a seasoned goalscorer on the continent. He scored 47 Bundesliga goals in four seasons, 36 of which came in his final two seasons.
In Europe, he has scored 16 times in 38 appearances (0.51 goals per 90), 11 of which came in the Champions League, where he has scored three braces and a hat-trick.
Considering the calibre of opposition on Thursday, the Frenchman’s price TO SCORE ANYTIME, 2+ and 3+ all appeal.
Joe Townsend
AZ Alkmaar arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in dreadful form, losing their last four games and scoring just twice in the process.
Last time out in the Europa League it took Athletic Bilbao until the 72nd minute to break their resolve before ultimately winning 2-0 in a match where the Dutch side showed very little in attack.
At odds with the often thrill-seeking TOTTENHAM we see most weekends, this second-string XI have been impressive defensively thus far, keeping a CLEAN SHEET against Qarabag despite playing more than 80 minutes with 10 men before conceding in stoppage time at Ferencvaros in a 2-1 win.
At 13/8 it’s a selection worth backing against their struggling opponents, as is the 6/4 on offer for LUCAS BERGVALL TO COMMIT 2+ FOULS.
The enthusiastic Swedish teenager is averaging both 2.43 fouls and tackles per 90 this season and having been the man sacrificed following Radu Dragusin’s early red card in Spurs’ last European home game he’ll be keen to make an impact.
Tom Carnduff
Rangers need victory at Ibrox when they welcome Romania's FCSB on Thursday; a 4-1 hammering by Lyon in their last match requires a response.
Philippe Clement's side were poor in defeat to Kilmarnock on Sunday too, a flat performance where it was no real surprise when Marley Watkins netted the winner considering the 86 minutes which came before it.
Romanian champions FCSB have steadied the ship following a start which delivered one win in their first six league contests, falling as low as 15th from 16 in the standings at one stage.
Since then, it's four wins from a six-game unbeaten run which has led to them being the form side in the top flight. You can add in their two wins in this competition too.
Elias Charalambous' side are attack-minded. No side boasts more shots in Liga 1 - a shift from sitting fifth in this metric last season - and at 10/11, BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE provides appeal.
They've returned 15 or more shots in three of their last five games across all competitions, with eight shots on target coming in two of those - that includes their Europa League win over RFS.
On seven occasions, they have returned at least seven efforts on target and there is enough here to trouble the Rangers defence.
A name to keep an eye on in the goalscorer market if you fancy something a bit bigger is Alexandru Băluță, who provides an open play threat anyway but may be on penalties with captain Darius Olaru suspended. He's available at 13/2 for a goal anytime.
Be aware that they do make plenty of half-time changes, whether Charalambous' choice or not (we'll leave it at that), so I'm hesitant to get involved in player markets.
Instead, I'm more than happy to side with the near even money on the net being struck at both ends.