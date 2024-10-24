Any Other Bets: EFL & Premier League tips for Saturday 26 October

Football betting tips: EFL, Premier League 1pt Elijah Adebayo to score anytime in Coventry vs Luton (12:30) at 3/1 (Sky Bet) 1pt Aston Villa to beat Bournemouth and under 2.5 goals at 9/2 (Sky Bet, bet365) 2pts Alassana Jatta to score anytime in Notts County vs Harrogate at 6/4 (bet365) Further tips may follow *Kick-off 15:00 unless stated otherwise Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair CLICK HERE to add selections to your Sky Bet bet slip

Coventry vs Luton Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV: Sky Sports Football

Coventry vs Luton Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday Home 11/10 | Draw 12/5 | Away 23/10 In many ways ELIJAH ADEBAYO has summed up Luton's season. They sit 19th and two points above the Sky Bet Championship relegation zone but things could have been so different - even if he had simply taken his chances. The Hatters striker has just one goal from chances equating to 4.61 expected goals (xG), coming from 24 attempts, 22 of which have been inside the box. A midweek home defeat by leaders Sunderland was bittersweet as Luton played perhaps the best they have all season, but once again found themselves on the wrong side of fine margins. The biggest positive however was undoubtedly Adebayo scoring his first goal of the season. At 3/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME against a Coventry team who have struggled just as much as Luton have this season, sitting two points and two places beneath them and in the relegation zone, we should back Adebayo to now be up and running and return to the form that saw him score 10 times in 32 Premier League games last season.

ASTON VILLA have made their best start to a Premier League season since 1998, won all three of their Champions League matches - including becoming the first team to beat Bayern Munich in the group stage since 2017- and kept three straight clean sheets at home. They're only league defeat at Villa Park since early March came in their opening home match of this season when they lost 2-0 to Arsenal, a match they really ought to have won on the balance of play. Their bench for the 2-0 win over Bologna on Tuesday demonstrated the squad depth Unai Emery now has at his disposal, with Ollie Watkins, Boubacar Kamara, Jacob Ramsey, Jayden Philogene, Emi Buendia, Ross Barkley, Lucas Digne, Tyrone Mings and Matty Cash all substitutes. Bournemouth are a solid enough top-flight, but have lost three of their last four away games at West Ham, Liverpool and Leicester, failing to score in any. They have been strong defensively though, conceding only 10 league goals so far this season. Villa's growing maturity under Emery has me keen to back VILLA TO WIN AND UNDER 2.5 GOALS at what is a huge 9/2, a bump from the 7/2 we'd be able to build ourselves as a manual double. I'll be honest though, the 10/11 about ASTON VILLA TO WIN is plenty good enough, it's just Jake has pinched that so I looked for something a tad different.