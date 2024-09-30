Any Other Bets: Champions League, EFL tips for Wednesday October 2

Atalanta have already conceded four goals from set-pieces in Serie A this season (a third of their overall tally) and 23 shots (29% of the 79 they have conceded).

So, fair play to the Italian side for keeping Arsenal, one of the best teams from dead ball situations, at bay in their Champions League opener.

I am hoping Shakhtar will have a little more joy from them on Wednesday, particularly MYKOLA MATVIIENKO.

The centre-back has already netted a brace this term and has set up another meaning he has scored at least one goal across the last seven seasons.

On the continent last term, Matviienko netted in both the Champions League and Europa League - two goals in seven appearances.

I am hoping that form in front of goals bleeds into this campaign.

Those were his first two goals in Europe but with a career goals per 90 average of 0.08, the 22/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME is huge value and the 300/1 TO SCORE 2+ GOALS is worth a punt considering he has already done it this season.