Any Other Bets: Champions League, EFL tips for Wednesday October 2

1pt Mykola Matviienko to score anytime in Shakhtar vs Atalanta (17:45) at 22/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
0.5pts Mykola Matviienko to score 2+ goals at 300/1 (Betfair, Paddy Power)
2pts Sheffield United to win to nil vs Swansea (19:45) at 85/40 (Betvictor)
Further tips may follow...
Atalanta have already conceded four goals from set-pieces in Serie A this season (a third of their overall tally) and 23 shots (29% of the 79 they have conceded).
So, fair play to the Italian side for keeping Arsenal, one of the best teams from dead ball situations, at bay in their Champions League opener.
I am hoping Shakhtar will have a little more joy from them on Wednesday, particularly MYKOLA MATVIIENKO.
The centre-back has already netted a brace this term and has set up another meaning he has scored at least one goal across the last seven seasons.
On the continent last term, Matviienko netted in both the Champions League and Europa League - two goals in seven appearances.
I am hoping that form in front of goals bleeds into this campaign.
Those were his first two goals in Europe but with a career goals per 90 average of 0.08, the 22/1 about him TO SCORE ANYTIME is huge value and the 300/1 TO SCORE 2+ GOALS is worth a punt considering he has already done it this season.
Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United 2.0 could be his best work yet.
Offensively, it hasn’t quite clicked yet but defensively the Blades are solid and this is why they are one of only three teams in the EFL to still be unbeaten.
At the back, it worked for the S2 outfit when Harry Souttar slotted in alongside Anel Ahmedhodzic in front of Michael Cooper.
Sheff Utd are yet to concede a league goal in four games with the trio in the side, shipping just five shots on target and an xGA of 2.40.
Backing SHEFFIELD UNITED TO WIN TO NIL is certainly appealing - the Swans have only found the net in one of their away games this term.
