Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for Wednesday March 12

0.5pts No goals and no cards in Arsenal vs PSV (20:00) at 142/1 (bet365)

It’s not too outlandish to say Arsenal have one foot in the Champions League quarter finals.

They are six goals to the good at the halfway stage and opponents PSV are 6/1 to win on the night and 66/1 to qualify with Sky Bet.

The second leg should be a none event. Mikel Arteta will rotate ahead of a big clash with Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday and although the visitors will try to take the edge of the aggregate scoreline, this clash at the Emirates should play out at a pedestrian pace.

This brings a lack of cards into play. UNDER 2.5 CARDS is priced at 13/10 and the 21/2 about NO CARDS also appeals.

If you fancy a big ol’ punt, you can combine exactly NO GOALS with NO CARDS via bet365’s bet builder at 142/1 just in case literally nothing happens…

Referee Rade Obrenovic isn’t an ideal appointment. The referee has dished out 24 yellows and one red in five Champions League appearances giving two or fewer on only one occasion.

In better news, Obrenovic has overseen two cardless games in 24 appearances this term (including once in the Europa League).

There has been one or fewer cards in three of PSV’s 11 European games and none once. In the Eredivisie, PSV have the cleanest cards record (24Y 1R) and have been involved in three cardless fixtures, seven that have seen under 1.5 click and 52% have gone under 2.5.

Arsenal have been involved in two games with under 2.5 cards clicking on the continent and have picked up two or fewer in all 11 of their Champions League games.