Any Other Bets: Champions League and EFL tips for Wednesday 27 November

Football betting tips: Wednesday best bets 2pts Over 2.5 goals and both teams to score in Celtic vs Brugge (20:00) at 19/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 1.5pts Emmanuel Latte Lath to score anytime in Middlesbrough vs Blackburn (19:45) at 39/20 (Unibet) 1pt Kerem Akturkoglu to score or assist in Monaco vs Brugge (20:00) at 13/8 (Betfair, Paddy Power) 1pt Luton (Draw No Bet) to beat Leeds (19:45) at 11/2 (Betfair, Paddy Power, BoyleSports) CLICK HERE to add all selections to your Sky Bet bet slip Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Celtic vs Brugge Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV: TNT Sports 3

Home 19/20 | Draw 13/5 | Away 5/2 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Brenden Rodgers does not compromise which means we know what we are going to get from his Celtic side and that is usually goals. In the Scottish Premiership the Bhoys have netted 35 times in 12 games, scoring at least two in every match.

Their four games in the Champions League have seen an average of 5.5 goals which is staggering considering the trip to Atalanta ended goalless. Celtic were very fortunate to return from Italy with a point, as they shipped an xG of 2.38 and only generated 0.26 themselves. Celtic’s European form in Glasgow is particularly impressive as they have taken maximum points from two games, scoring eight and conceding twice. Brugge aren’t in bad nick themselves. They won 7-0 at the weekend and beat Aston Villa in their last European game. Nicky Hayen’s side have conceded three goals in each of their continental away games though and with goals promised, backing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE and OVER 2.5 GOALS appeals at Celtic Park. CLICK HERE to back both teams to score and over 2.5 goals with Sky Bet

Monaco vs Benfica Kick-off time: 20:00 GMT, Wednesday

TV: TNT Sports (Press red)

Home 6/5 | Draw 5/2 | Away 2/1 Jimmy 'The Punt' Cantrill Benfica will be fancying their chances in Monaco after putting seven past Estrela da Amadora at the weekend and thumping Porto 4-1 in the game before. Bruno Lage’s side also lost narrowly 1-0 at Bayern in their last Champions League game. They are 1/4 to score at least one in the South of France and if they do, creator in chief KEREM AKTURKOGLU will most likely have had a hand in it. The attack has netted five times and set up three in six domestic appearances for the Eagles since joining from Galatasaray. In the Champions League he has scored three times in games against Red Star, Atletico Madrid and Feyenoord and at 13/8, his price TO SCORE OR ASSIST appeals on Wednesday. CLICK HERE to back Kerem Akturkoglu to score or assist with Sky Bet

Leeds vs Luton Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports+

Home 2/5 | Draw 7/2 | Away 13/2 Joe Townsend Could you have imagined being able to back LUTON at 7/1 to win at Leeds before the season started?

Rob Edwards' side may have started the Sky Bet Championship season poorly, but they warrant a far higher position according to the underlying data, and are improving too, beating Hull on Saturday to continue an uptick in form at home. CLICK HERE to back Luton to win (Draw No Bet) with Sky Bet While the Hatters are yet to match their improved form at Kenilworth Road on their travels, and Leeds have been excellent at home this season (W6 D1) at 11/2 LUTON DRAW NO BET is too big. It feels worth a play given Daniel Farke's side have had their struggles against teams who arrive at Elland Road determined to defend and catch the Whites on the counter.

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Kick-off time: 19:45 GMT, Wednesday

TV Channel: Sky Sports+

Home 1/2 | Draw 10/3 | Away 19/4 Jake Osgathorpe Middlesbrough are cooking right now. It’s three straight wins for Michael Carrick’s side but the eye-catching stat is that they have scored 15 in those matches. It looks as though they are about to stake their claim as a serious automatic promotion candidate, and another emphatic win here against Blackburn will have the Championship quaking in their boots. As well as now looking like the time to ride Boro, it also looks like the time to get on EMMANUEL LATTE LATH TO SCORE ANYTIME, especially with a near 2/1 carrot being dangled. CLICK HERE to back Emmanuel Latte Lath to score anytime with Sky Bet He’s as short as 6/5 in places, and has scored in all of the aforementioned three straight wins, bagging a hat-trick at Oxford last time out. Latte Lath’s underlying data is consistently excellent, but the goals come in spurts. He scored eight in his last six league games last season, and with five in his last three, he looks to be in the midst of one of his runs.

He’s averaging 0.71 xG per 90 this season, and should get plenty more chances on Wednesday playing in this attack-minded Boro team. The only doubt is around whether or not he starts. Carrick has chopped and changed his striker this season, with Latte Lath sharing minutes with Tommy Conway, but surely Latte Lath starts again after netting a hat-trick, right?