Tottenham have confirmed the departure of head coach Antonio Conte by "mutual agreement".
Cristian Stellini has been promoted to acting head coach for the rest of the 22/23 campaign, with Ryan Mason in as his assistant.
Conte leaves with the club 4th in the Premier League table, two points clear of Newcastle in the Champions League places.
In a statement, the club said: "We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement.
"We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future."
Chairman Daniel Levy added: "We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place.
"We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters."
The move comes after Conte went as short as 1/50 favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave.
The now former Spurs boss criticised all aspects of the club in an outburst that followed their 3-3 draw at Southampton prior to the international break.
"I see selfish players, I see players that don’t want to help each other and don’t put their heart in," he said.
"Why? Because they are used to it here, they are used to it. They don’t play for something important yeah. They don’t want to play under pressure, they don’t want to play under stress.
"It is easy in this way. Tottenham’s story is this. Twenty years there is the owner and they never won something but why?
"The fault is only for the club, or for every manager that stays here. I have seen the managers that Tottenham had on the bench.
"You risk to disrupt the figure of the manager and to protect the other situation in every moment.
"Until now I try to hide the situation but now, I don’t want to see what I have seen today because this is unacceptable and also unacceptable for the fans."
Conte's side had let a 3-1 lead slip, conceding a 93rd minute equaliser.
