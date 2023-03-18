Cristian Stellini has been promoted to acting head coach for the rest of the 22/23 campaign, with Ryan Mason in as his assistant.

Conte leaves with the club 4th in the Premier League table, two points clear of Newcastle in the Champions League places.

In a statement, the club said: "We can announce that Head Coach Antonio Conte has left the Club by mutual agreement.

"We achieved Champions League qualification in Antonio’s first season at the Club. We thank Antonio for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Chairman Daniel Levy added: "We have 10 Premier League games remaining and we have a fight on our hands for a Champions League place.

"We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our Club and amazing, loyal supporters."