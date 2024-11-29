Ange Postecoglou vows to keep entertaining despite dropped points against Roma

Ange Postecoglou is happy for Tottenham to remain the great entertainers even though he expressed his disappointment after they dropped points at home to Roma.

Mats Hummels grabs the equaliser for Roma in injury time 🫣



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/YFwddDcPM7 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2024

The 2-2 draw has seen Spurs climb to ninth in the league phase of the Europa League, which means they would currently miss out on automatic qualification through to the last-16 stage, but Postecoglou will not shut up shop during their final three group ties. “No,” Postecoglou smiled when asked if he would ditch artistic merit for results to clinch a top-eight finish. “Why can’t it just be entertaining? Isn’t it why we all come? Would you really prefer us to sketch out a couple of 0-0 draws and a 1-0 win and we get through? I don’t know. “I would much rather we’re exciting to watch and maybe it is edge-of-the-seat-stuff and sometimes we don’t get the reward, like we could have tonight, but no, if you want those kind of games, there are plenty in world football you can watch every weekend. “I’d like to think when you tune into us you’ll be entertained. “There’s three games to go and we’re in a pretty decent position. You try to win every game you can and see where that takes you. “I think it’ll probably be clearer after the next round but it’s all pretty tight from what I understand. That’s what you expect.”

Ange Postecoglou couldn't help but be animated on the touchline 👀



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/ICzSHw6jjR — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2024

"We should've put them to bed a lot earlier"



Ange Postecoglou gives his post-match thoughts on Tottenham's 2-2 draw with Roma... 🤝



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/fOIaWSrvyk — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 28, 2024

Postecoglou added: “Yeah, we should have killed it off a lot earlier. “At 2-1 you’re always keeping the opposition in the game and they’re throwing men forward, so disappointing we weren’t able to see the game out. Ultimately we’re still in a decent position.” Ranieri was thrilled to claim the first point of his third spell as Roma boss, he reflected: “I am very happy with the performance. “Every single player gave all they had and I am very happy for the fans because they could see a team with desire and pride. “We had three goals disallowed and we scored at the last. This is the type of performance I love.”