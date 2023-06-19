Spaniard Iraola, who was previously wanted by Leeds, recently ended a three-season spell in charge of La Liga side Rayo Vallecano.

The 40-year-old former Spain and Athletic Bilbao defender has agreed a two-year contract.

Bournemouth chairman Bill Foley said: “We’re so excited to welcome Andoni to the club. With his contract in Spain coming to an end this summer, we wanted to act quickly.

"He was highly sought after by other clubs across the continent, and his style of play has been an important factor in making this decision.”

Iraola began his managerial career with Cypriot club AEK Larnaca in 2018 before spending 2019-20 with Spanish second division side Mirandes.

He then guided Vallecano to promotion to La Liga in 2021, prior to securing two mid-table finishes, in addition to a run to the Copa del Rey semi-finals in 2022.