The 40-year-old, previously assistant boss, initially replaced Scott Parker on an interim basis in August following Parker's own sacking for public criticism of the club's transfer policy.

O'Neil took 36 points from his 34 top-flight games in charge to guide the Cherries to Premier League safety.

"Gary’s achievement last season is one I will always be grateful for," said Bournemouth owner Bill Foley.

"This has been a difficult decision, but it has been made with great consideration to best position ourselves ahead of the coming season."

“As a club, we have put plans in place for long-term success with improvements being made to infrastructure, most notably the development of a new state-of-the-art training facility and the ongoing discussions around upgrades to our stadium,” continued Foley’s statement.

“We have also identified a number of significant targets in the transfer market this summer and believe this change in direction will provide us with the best platform from which to build.

“Gary will go on to have a long career as a head coach or manager, but we feel that, at this moment in time, a change is in the best interests of this football club.”

