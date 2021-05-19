Next West Brom manager odds: Sam Allardyce to step down at end of the season

The boss had held talks with the Baggies following their relegation from the Premier League and will leave after Sunday’s finale at Leeds.

Allardyce replaced Slaven Bilic in December but had a break clause in his contract which could be activated if Albion, who are second bottom, went down.

They were relegated back to the Sky Bet Championship earlier this month and, following Wednesday’s 3-1 defeat to West Ham, Allardyce confirmed his impending departure.

He said: “West Bromwich Albion made me a generous offer to stay at The Hawthorns that shows the commitment of an ambitious club. After serious consideration I have decided not to accept that offer.

“If I were to stay and achieve promotion next season the expectation would be for me to continue for at least another season and, sadly, that is not a commitment I feel able to make at this stage of my career.

“I believe the club now needs stability and continuity and this would, in my opinion, best be provided by a young and ambitious manager who can get us back to where we should be as an established Premier League football club.”