Paul Heckingbottom will take charge of Sheffield United for the remainder of the season after Chris Wilder left by mutual consent.

The decision was announced on Saturday night after a day-and-a-half of uncertainty following initial reports that he had departed Bramall Lane. Speaking about the decision, Wilder said: "Being manager of Sheffield United has been a special journey and one I'll never forget. I was delighted to be given the opportunity back in 2016 and have been delighted with the success which we have achieved, including two promotions and a highest ever Premier League finish. "I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to the Club's accomplishments along the way, including the players, staff and, in particular, the supporters." Under-23's boss Heckingbottom, the former Leeds, Hibs and Barnsley manager, will take charge for the remainder of the season, starting with Sunday's trip to Leicester, and he will be supported by former Bournemouth manager Jason Tindall, Blades assistant manager Alan Knill and the club's current backroom staff.

Wilder, 53, has overseen a period of incredible success at Bramall Lane since replacing Nigel Adkins in the summer of 2016 with the Blades struggling in midtable in Sky Bet League One. They romped to the title in his first season, collecting 100 points on the way, and after one campaign of consolidation in the Championship were promoted to the Premier League as runners-up in 2018/19. Last term's top-flight surprise package, the Blades flirted with the European places before finishing in an impressive ninth place. But their performances sharply tailed off post-lockdown, and Wilder has been unable to turn things around this season, recently admitting the club was certain to be relegated.

• 2016: Appointed Sheffield United boss ahead of their sixth successive season in League One



• 2019: Takes them to the Premier League



• 2020: Guides them to a ninth-placed finish in their first top-flight season



Chris Wilder leaves his boyhood club a legend 👏 #SUFC pic.twitter.com/G34MFMLfW0 — Sporting Life Football (@SportingLifeFC) March 12, 2021

The Blades have lost 22 of their 28 Premier League matches and are bottom of the table with only 14 points – 12 points from safety with 10 matches remaining. However, they have reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, where they travel to Chelsea next weekend. Tensions between Wilder and club owner Abdullah Bin Musa’ad Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have heightened recently, with Wilder last week stating he did not know if he would still be in charge next season, despite confirming he wanted to remain at Bramall Lane if the board and owners “stick to the plan”. Some reports suggest there have been clashes with ownership over plans to appoint a director of football, with Prince Abdullah feeling Wilder’s recruitment record has been below par.