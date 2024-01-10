Alex Keble ( @alexkeble ) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game.

De Bruyne return bad timing for Magpies Newcastle v Man City

Saturday, 17:30 GMT

This is a monumental game for Manchester City. Everything seems to be going their way at the moment. Back-to-back Premier League wins have taken them within three points of the top and Kevin De Bruyne is back just as Trent Alexander-Arnold is sidelined – but the new world champions haven't really been tested since returning from Saudi Arabia. Should they drop points at St James' Park then the same old questions about post-Treble hangovers will be asked and all that Christmas momentum lost. Win, and with Liverpool not playing until next weekend, Man City's rise will start to look inevitable. A lot is riding on De Bruyne's fitness. He returned in the FA Cup last weekend with an assist, and although he may not be deemed ready to start at Newcastle, his impact off the bench will likely be needed.

That’s because, despite Newcastle’s fatigued performances recently, they are still very good at home and have already beaten Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal at St James' Park – as well as Man City in the EFL Cup. Three of those four games were won to nil. Eddie Howe knows how to minimise space between the lines, fall into a midblock that leaves the centre-backs alone, and squeeze space before opponents can reach the final third. Man City will likely be kept quiet for long periods. Until De Bruyne comes on, anyway. In the recent 4-2 defeat at Liverpool, all three of the hosts’ open-play goals were built down the right wing, with Dan Burn repeatedly caught out by Mohamed Salah’s trickery and the weight of numbers Liverpool put on that side.

The number of arrows - and size of them - at the foot of this graphic shows how Liverpool concentrated their attacks on Newcastle's left-hand side

Curtis Jones found lots of room buzzing around Alexander-Arnold and Burn wasn't given sufficient support. As Newcastle tire towards the end of the match, Burn might again find himself with too much work to do as the left winger jogs back into position. This is likely to coincide with the moment De Bruyne, who always leans out to the right, comes on. You only have to look at his assist on Saturday – a chipped cross from the right-hand byline – to be reminded of the pressure he puts on left-backs. It's ominous for Newcastle supporters – and for everyone else.

Werner can capitalise on Old Trafford chaos Man Utd v Tottenham

Sunday, 16:30 GMT

Home 23/20 | Draw 14/5 | Away 2/1 Ange Postecoglou’s home debut in the reverse meeting in August contained 39 shots and although Tottenham Hotspur ran out 2-0 winners, Manchester United could easily have been 3-0 up by half-time.

Ange Postecoglou's home debut in the reverse meeting in August contained 39 shots and although Tottenham Hotspur ran out 2-0 winners, Manchester United could easily have been 3-0 up by half-time.

It was a strange, feral match of the sort we have grown accustomed to in the five months since. There is absolutely no reason to assume Sunday's game at Old Trafford will be any different. Man Utd remain disordered in how they press, creating a haphazard formation through which the most direct teams can easily run. Spurs move in straight lines under Postecoglou, and with those inverted full-backs pouring forward they should evade that weird Erik ten Hag press and cause all kinds of trouble. But, of course, by doing so, Spurs leave themselves open to being counter-attacked, and while it remains difficult to decipher exactly what Ten Hag is trying to achieve at Man Utd, we can at least say he wants to indulge in fast breaks. The United team is packed with dribblers because the aim is to charge headfirst at the opponent. It follows, then, that another basketball match will unfold as Spurs sprint one way only to be caught out as Man Utd sprint back the other. It's hard to pick out particular tactical battles in that sort of game, such will be the carnage, although a new name on the Spurs teamsheet is worth discussing.

Timo Werner could be a very smart signing. He is an intelligent runner and hard-working presser, and the ex-Chelsea forward should enjoy the open space that comes with Postecoglou's system. That his first opponents are particularly vulnerable to runs like Werner's adds to the sense he could enjoy a goalscoring debut.

At the other end, Rasmus Hojlund is in a strange kind of limbo. His winning goal against Aston Villa on Boxing Day, his first in the Premier League, was supposed to inspire an upturn in form but Hojlund was again remarkably wasteful in the 2-0 win at Wigan Athletic on Monday night in the FA Cup. Maybe a first game at Old Trafford since his first Premier League goal will mark the beginning of a new chapter for Hojlund. Like Werner, he is a fast, on-the-shoulder player who ought to excel in wilder end-to-end matches such as these. But like Werner, Hojlund has a reputation for constantly missing chances. If either of these two is in goalscoring form, their team will win.