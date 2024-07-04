Alex Keble (@alexkeble) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game.

England vs Switzerland Saturday 6th July, 17:00

England’s build-up play v Switzerland’s man-to-man press The most important question for Gareth Southgate is how to get his team to pass out from their own third effectively. The build-up was ponderous and easily rebuffed by Slovakia in the previous round and Switzerland are considerably tougher opposition. They dominated Italy in a 2-0 win in the last 16, utilising a superb man-to-man high press to squeeze the Italians by setting complex pressing traps; leaving the right-back free, Switzerland would jump when Giovanni di Lorenzo received the ball, using the numerical advantage of their 3-4-3 up against Italy’s 4-3-3 to create a timid Italian performance.

Many pundits have suggested England should switch to a 3-4-3 formation (with Bukayo Saka on the left and Trent Alexander-Arnold either side of a back three) but this is not the time for wild tactical changes that would surely only further disrupt an England side without real cohesion. It certainly isn’t what a conservative manager like Southgate will do. But that does not mean he can’t make the changes required to improve England’s elegance in possession in their own third and move around the Switzerland high press just as Hungary and Germany managed in the group stages. Kieran Trippier’s tendency to come inside onto his right foot shuts down passing angles and makes England too predictable, which will play into the hands of this meticulously prepared Switzerland press, meaning there is a strong case for trialling Saka here.

However, Marc Guehi’s suspension means Ezri Konsa in an uncomfortable left-sided centre-back position, suggesting the defensive security of Trippier is still preferrable despite his limitations on the ball. Instead, what England could do is rejig the formation during the build-up phase. If Kyle Walker was to drop to become a third centre-back, Trippier push higher, and drop Saka, England will have greater options to find Declan Rice and Kobbie Mainoo – who simply has to start considering his brilliant press-resistant qualities in the middle. Breaking the Swiss press is England’s key to victory. If they can do it, then there is enough pace and dribbling quality in Phil Foden, Saka, and Jude Bellingham (only two nations have attempted more take-ons than England’s 79) to take advantage of the spaces that will open up.

And it isn’t all about passing in intelligent triangles until Switzerland overcommit. The direct route up to a dropping and linking Harry Kane is a path Southgate must encourage.

Aebischer-led left-side attacks v England’s midfield The clamour to bring in Alexander-Arnold is also misguided. Should Switzerland drop into their 5-4-1 midblock to protect a lead, as they did against Italy, then Alexander-Arnold’s switches of play (England have made 27 switches, more than anyone else) would be very useful from right-back, but his defensive abilities cannot be trusted against these particular opponents. Switzerland’s most frequent area of attack is the left flank. They lean this way predominantly because left wing-back Michel Aebischer plays an important hybrid role, confusing the opposition as he drifts into midfield to help overload the centre or pull the right-back out of position.