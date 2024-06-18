Alex Keble (@alexkeble) is a football journalist who specialises in tactical understanding, analysis and predictions of all aspects of the game.

Scotland’s open midfield v Aebischer underlaps Scotland vs Switzerland

Wednesday 19th June, 20:00 - BBC One

Home 10/3 | Draw 12/5 | Away 5/6 The disastrous start from Steve Clarke’s side has left Scotland on the brink. Even if they get a win in the next two games they likely won’t qualify as one of the best third-placed teams, such was the goal difference swing in the defeat to Germany. Very little went right in that game, but nothing went worse than Scotland’s organisation in midfield. They consistently failed to close the gaps between the defensive and midfield lines, pressing haphazardly to open up a chasm of space in which Germany’s buzzing playmakers could run riot.

Three of the first four Germany goals were the direct result of Scotland leaving big gaps. Florian Wirtz had nobody anywhere near him when he shot from the edge of the D to give Germany the lead; Ilkay Gundogan had time to slow to a stop before threading a ball through to Jamaal Musiala for the second; and Niclas Fullkrug was unmarked to lash home the fourth. Switzerland don’t have the same level of talent, but it is noteworthy that Hungary similarly struggled to control that central attacking midfield space in their 3-1 defeat to the Swiss last Saturday.

Left wing-back Michel Aebischer kept taking up interesting central positions - ghosting into the pockets unmarked and unseen – to create the first two goals. It was his through-ball from the number ten position that supplied Kwadwo Duah's opener, and then Aebischer scored from 25 yards out as Hungary failed to close him down. It's rare that tactical flaws align quite like this. Clarke will need to drastically alter his midfield setup to prevent Aebischer from again finding room between the lines – but he is unlikely to manage it. Switzerland's 3-4-2-1 formation already has two number tens in this zone before Aebischer even gets there.

Trent & Bellingham v Eriksen & Hojbjerg Denmark vs England

Thursday 20th June, 17:00 - BBC One

Home 9/2 | Draw 13/5 | Away 8/13 Nothing was resolved in the 1-0 win over Serbia, nothing really learnt. Trent Alexander-Arnold didn’t have the impact Gareth Southgate expected and England’s second-half retreat once again allowed the opponent back into the match when they should have gone for the kill. Fortunately for England, Denmark are perfect opponents to build some self-belief and change the narrative. That’s because we still think of Christian Eriksen’s Denmark as a strong nation with a midfield that will push England back if they let them, even though in reality manager Kasper Hjulmand is regularly accused of failing to move the nation forward.

Consequently it’s an ageing midfield that England should be able to control. Eriksen lacks legs, hence his more advanced role in Hjulmand’s 3-4-1-2, and Pierre-Emile Hjojberg has not enjoyed a good season with Tottenham Hotspur. Alexander-Arnold might get more joy this time, then, especially if he is again helped by Jude Bellingham, who dropped much deeper than anticipated in the Serbia game, playing in an all-action role for the first 45 minutes especially. Denmark just don’t have that sort of energy, as we saw in a fairly lacklustre 1-1 draw with Slovenia, meaning England have the chance to do what they didn’t manage against Serbia – and lay down a marker.