Toby Alderweireld: Belgium defender leaves Tottenham Hotspur for Qatari club Al-Duhail

The 32-year-old Belgium international had two years left on his contract but was keen to leave this summer and has moved to the Middle East for a fee believed to be £13million.

Alderweireld made 236 appearances for Spurs after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has won 113 caps for Belgium.

He was an integral part of the side that mounted back-to-back Premier League title challenges and reached the Champions League final in 2019.

A Spurs statement said: “We have reached agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld.

“We wish Toby all the best for the future.”

Al-Duhail are managed by former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi.