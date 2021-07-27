Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
News
Tips
Transfer Centre
Euro 2020
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Toby Alderweireld has left Tottenham for Qatari club Al-Duhail
Toby Alderweireld has left Tottenham for Qatari club Al-Duhail

Toby Alderweireld: Belgium defender leaves Tottenham Hotspur for Qatari club Al-Duhail

By Sporting Life
12:44 · TUE July 27, 2021

Tottenham’s rebuilding of their squad continues, with defender Toby Alderweireld joining Qatari side Al-Duhail.

The 32-year-old Belgium international had two years left on his contract but was keen to leave this summer and has moved to the Middle East for a fee believed to be £13million.

Alderweireld made 236 appearances for Spurs after joining from Atletico Madrid in 2015 and has won 113 caps for Belgium.

He was an integral part of the side that mounted back-to-back Premier League title challenges and reached the Champions League final in 2019.

A Spurs statement said: “We have reached agreement with Al-Duhail SC in Qatar for the transfer of Toby Alderweireld.

“We wish Toby all the best for the future.”

Al-Duhail are managed by former Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices
Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

The sale represents a good piece of business by Spurs, who recouped a good chunk of money for a 32-year-old and he follows stalwarts Danny Rose and Erik Lamela out of the club this summer as they look to rebuild their squad.

“Six years, two homes, a Champions League final and so many memories,” the defender said. “You made me feel a part of your club from the moment I walked out at White Hart Lane and roared us on, no matter what, into our new, special stadium.

“Thank you first to the fans and then to my team-mates and every incredible member of the Spurs staff, backroom and beyond. This club will always be in mine and my family’s heart.”

Spurs are looking to replace Alderweireld and are in negotiations with Atalanta for Christian Romero.

They have already brought in Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini and Sevilla winger Bryan Gil, with Lamela moving the other way.

Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog
Get the latest transfer news and rumours in our live blog

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS