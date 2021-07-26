Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs sign Bryan Gil from Sevilla with Erik Lamela moving in opposite direction

Gil, 20, has agreed a contract until 2026 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He will link up with his new team-mates at the conclusion of the Olympics in Tokyo, where he is representing Spain.

Tottenham are reported to have paid around £21million for Gil, as well as letting Lamela head in the opposite direction.

Gil played a key part in anther good campaign for Sevilla last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists to help his side to a fourth-placed finish.