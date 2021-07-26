Sporting Life
Tottenham Hotspur: Spurs sign Bryan Gil from Sevilla with Erik Lamela moving in opposite direction

By Sporting Life
13:54 · MON July 26, 2021

Tottenham have signed winger Bryan Gil from Sevilla with Erik Lamela joining the Spanish club as part of the deal.

Gil, 20, has agreed a contract until 2026 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He will link up with his new team-mates at the conclusion of the Olympics in Tokyo, where he is representing Spain.

Tottenham are reported to have paid around £21million for Gil, as well as letting Lamela head in the opposite direction.

Gil played a key part in anther good campaign for Sevilla last season, scoring four goals and providing three assists to help his side to a fourth-placed finish.

He underperformed his expected goals (xG) output, but overperformed his expected assists (xA) output, meaning Spurs could be snagging a good provider of goals.

The move brings an end to Lamela’s eight-year stint at Spurs.

The 29-year-old Argentinian joined from Roma in August 2013 and made 257 appearances in all competitions.

Spurs said on their website: “A club man through and through, we wish Erik all the best for the future.”

