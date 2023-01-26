Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
football icon
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Rodrigo moreno

Accrington Stanley v Leeds tips: FA Cup best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
12:07 · THU January 26, 2023

Premier League Leeds travel to Accrington in the FA Cup fourth round, and Jake Osgathorpe previews the game, providing a best bet.

Football betting tips: FA Cup

1.5pts Rodrigo Moreno to score anytime at 21/20 (bet365)

Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Latest Sky Bet offer

Accrington Stanley currently sit 20th in Sky Bet League One, but after an extra-time win over National League Boreham Wood, they host Premier League side Leeds in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Stanley have been in steady form, but one thing stands out when playing as hosts this season - they lose to the best sides.

They have hosted five of the current top six in League One, and have lost four and drawn one, conceding 10 times.

Leeds will be the best team they have faced this season, and I fully expect Jesse Marsch to field a full-strength side as his team search for form and confidence.

Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT, Saturday

TV Channel: BBC One

Accrington 7/1 | Draw 4/1 | Leeds 1/3

Our football team enjoyed a winning 2022

That was the case in the 5-2 replay win against Cardiff in last round, and we should see the same again, which I think means the visitors win comfortably here.

There is little value in backing the Whites to win the game however, so I'm again dipping into the goalscorer market, and again going to give the nod to RODRIGO MORENO TO SCORE ANYTIME.

The Spaniard has scored eight in his last 11, and notched in both matches against Cardiff in the FA Cup third round since the World Cup break, so remains Leeds' biggest attacking threat.

He has averaged 0.46 xG/95 in the Premier League this season, up hugely on last season's 0.20, meaning he is getting on the end of good chances on a regular basis.

That can be the case again here, and Rodrigo can help fire Leeds into the fifth round, with the price of 21/20 simply too big given the opposition he'll be facing.

The same bet is generally available at 4/6, so the odds against should be snapped up.

Accrington v Leeds best bets and score prediction

  • 1.5pts Rodrigo Moreno to score anytime at 21/20 (bet365)

Score prediction: Accrington 1-3 Leeds (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Odds correct at 1200 GMT (26/01/23)

FA Cup - fourth round shocks
ALSO READ: FA Cup - fourth round shocks

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS