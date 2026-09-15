Acca tips: Last Man Standing football predictions, picks and advice for September 18-20

Last weekend's results likely knocked a lot of people out of their Last Man.

Premier League giants Liverpool and Chelsea were held at home by Fulham and Hull respectively and the same happened to League One leaders Sheffield Wednesday against bottom club Wigan. There were odds-on home wins for promotion favourites West Ham, Southampton (both Championship), Plymouth (League One), Barnet and York (both League Two) though, so hopefully you ignored me and didn't "hold on to them" for future weeks as suggested... That section of the column has been tweaked this week in an effort to break things up a little more. Whether you're starting a new game, buying back in or are (congratulations) heading into weekend number six, let's run through what's a tricky looking schedule.

Who should I pick in Last Man Standing this week?

Acca swerves

TOTTENHAM 10/11 vs Aston Villa

Millwall vs WEST HAM 3/4 Does this even need flagging? Inconceivably for the second successive week SPURS are odds-on at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. A goalless draw with Everton means it's now five wins from 35 home league games. Rebuilding Aston Villa are struggling, but come on. Millwall against WEST HAM is not a nice rivalry. They meet at Saturday lunchtime for the first time in 14 and a half years, the longest gap in the fixture since 1978. Back in 2012 Hammers captain Kevin Nolan was sent off after nine minutes. You get the picture.

Dodgy picks

FOREST 13/20 vs Coventry

Fulham vs MAN UTD 19/20 NOTTINGHAM FOREST were finally rewarded for a low key but encouraging start under Oliver Glasner with a late win at Villa. Coventry have been better than results suggest but there is no hiding from four defeats, no goals scored, 10 conceded. It doesn't scream home win to me though. Both sides may be suited to playing away and Forest are yet to score at the City Ground in three outings. There are better options. MANCHESTER UNITED are W4 D4 L2 away since Michael Carrick arrived in January, far too inconsistent to be backed at a Fulham team whose first point of the season at Liverpool was reward for some hitherto unrewarded strong performances.

Best Premier League picks

MAN CITY 2/7 vs Sunderland

EVERTON 7/10 vs Ipswich

LEEDS 5/6 vs Crystal Palace

Brighton vs ARSENAL 7/10 We are very short of "bankers" this weekend, and you'd have every right to feel a little uncomfortable with this one given how close Sunderland pushed Arsenal last weekend. There is no explanation needed for why MANCHESTER CITY should win. Worthy of mention is the additional factor of Sunderland playing their first European fixture in more than 50 years on Wednesday, which makes this quite the exhausting week for the Black Cats. EVERTON have been impressive so far, and not just because they are W2 D3 in all competitions. That unbeaten record requires context as they twice needed stoppage-time equalisers, but anyone who has watched their last two games against Tottenham and Manchester United will have seen David Moyes is building a very effective team. Ipswich will be delighted to have six points but are wide open, conceding 13 goals in their last four fixtures. LEEDS have now lost just once in 13 league games (W6 D7) and showed their credentials by thrashing Newcastle on Monday. Crystal Palace have conceded the most goals in the division (11) and are breaking records for the number of touches they are allowing opposition to have in their own box. With the added impact of starting their Europa League campaign on Thursday this is a terrible match-up for the visitors. ARSENAL head to a Brighton team who have made a good start, especially going forward. But only four Premier League clubs have allowed more than their 1.75 expected goals against (xGA) per game, something the Gunners will take full advantage of. It feels risky to back against such a good side but Albion's attacking nature means the match-up really suits Arsenal, who are W5 D2 across the last seven meetings.

Best EFL picks

David Artell's Grimsby are a League Two promotion favourite