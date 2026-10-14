Acca tips: Last Man Standing football predictions, picks and advice for October 16-19

Maybe this says more about the mental anguish caused by our current losing streak on This Week's Acca than the schedule itself but I cannot remember there ever being a weekend where firstly there have been so many odds-on favourites, and secondly I've hated so many of them.
At the time of writing there are 24 teams across the Premier League and EFL priced at shorter than even money, accounting for 52% of the 46 fixtures.
It's not inconceivable that by kick-off we will be closer to 30 as there is another cluster at around even money.
I have something to say on most of them, so I'll get straight to the point, keep it snappy and in the interests of giving some semblance of order break things down by division.
Premier League
MAN CITY are the obvious Last Man pick with no explanation needed. There are a handful of other well fancied teams to steer clear of, though.
Dodgy picks and coupon busters
Everton remain unbeaten in all competitions and host a CHELSEA (11/10) team who haven't kept a clean sheet since January.
BRIGHTON (1/2) face Crystal Palace at The Amex and Albion will be high on many lists. There are better weekends to back them than in this unlikely derby. Palace have lost just twice in 14 meetings and W3 D1 of the last four. There is also the added unknown of both playing in Europe on Thursday.
ARSENAL (1/2) will be well backed at Nottingham Forest but it's best avoided. Oliver Glasner's side may have made a slow start in terms of results but performances have been encouraging. They are far better suited to being the away team, which is how this match will play out despite the venue.
Championship
BORO are flying in second in the Championship. Cardiff may have thrashed hapless Watford 5-1 in midweek but they have just one point from five away games so far.
Dodgy picks and coupon busters
SOUTHAMPTON (2/5) are a risk as Bolton have really picked up (W3 L1) thriving against a tougher schedule by narrowly losing to West Ham but winning at Wolves and Norwich.
MILLWALL (10/11) continue to struggle for consistency. Opponents Lincoln have so far adapted well to life in the second tier.
Things just won't quite click for WREXHAM (4/6) with their late collapse at home to West Brom in midweek a bitter blow. Preston have lost both games under Graham Alexander so far but new managers are always dangerous to oppose.
NORWICH (4/6) just cannot stop leaking goals. Four straight defeats and 14 conceded. Portsmouth will fancy their chances.
League One
There are two big mismatches in League One as promotion chasers SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY and STOCKPORT host relegation candidates AFC Wimbledon and Bromley respectively, with there no reason to overthink backing either team.
Dodgy picks and coupon busters
BRADFORD (5/6) have a new manager in charge and are struggling to create chances while Stevenage are back to resembling the side who finished in the play-offs last term, losing just one of their last eight.
I think I've said this almost every week just please do not back LEICESTER (4/5). This time it's Doncaster at home.
League Two
After a slow start SALFORD are rolling (W6 D1) and top of League Two. Crawley are bottom with one win and five points from eight games.
Dodgy picks and coupon busters
Unbeaten BARNET (19/20) are only a point off the top having played two games fewer and have won their last three, including a comeback victory last weekend to end Bristol Rovers' 11-match home winning streak. Draw specialists Tranmere (W2 D6 L2) haven't been beaten at home yet.
OLDHAM (4/6) have eight points after nine games and haven't won since August. Cheltenham may have lost their last two but they have started superbly, sitting eighth on 15 points.
Northampton's struggles are down to scoring just four times this season but only three teams in the EFL have conceded fewer than their seven. GRIMSBY (4/6) could be in for a similarly frustrating afternoon as York had last weekend.
CREWE (5/6) may be unbeaten and third but they should be avoided against a Rochdale team who are shaking off their slow start to life back in the EFL thanks to players returning from injury, with Ian Watson's team losing just once in seven.
Odds correct at 16:00 BST (14/10/26)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.