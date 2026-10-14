Acca tips: Last Man Standing football predictions, picks and advice for October 16-19

Maybe this says more about the mental anguish caused by our current losing streak on This Week's Acca than the schedule itself but I cannot remember there ever being a weekend where firstly there have been so many odds-on favourites, and secondly I've hated so many of them.

At the time of writing there are 24 teams across the Premier League and EFL priced at shorter than even money, accounting for 52% of the 46 fixtures. It's not inconceivable that by kick-off we will be closer to 30 as there is another cluster at around even money. I have something to say on most of them, so I'll get straight to the point, keep it snappy and in the interests of giving some semblance of order break things down by division.

Premier League

MANCHESTER CITY 1/5 vs Ipswich MAN CITY are the obvious Last Man pick with no explanation needed. There are a handful of other well fancied teams to steer clear of, though. Dodgy picks and coupon busters Everton remain unbeaten in all competitions and host a CHELSEA (11/10) team who haven't kept a clean sheet since January. BRIGHTON (1/2) face Crystal Palace at The Amex and Albion will be high on many lists. There are better weekends to back them than in this unlikely derby. Palace have lost just twice in 14 meetings and W3 D1 of the last four. There is also the added unknown of both playing in Europe on Thursday. ARSENAL (1/2) will be well backed at Nottingham Forest but it's best avoided. Oliver Glasner's side may have made a slow start in terms of results but performances have been encouraging. They are far better suited to being the away team, which is how this match will play out despite the venue.

Championship

Middlesbrough's Will Lankshear (L) and Tommy Conway celebrate

MIDDLESBROUGH 1/2 vs Cardiff BORO are flying in second in the Championship. Cardiff may have thrashed hapless Watford 5-1 in midweek but they have just one point from five away games so far. Dodgy picks and coupon busters SOUTHAMPTON (2/5) are a risk as Bolton have really picked up (W3 L1) thriving against a tougher schedule by narrowly losing to West Ham but winning at Wolves and Norwich. MILLWALL (10/11) continue to struggle for consistency. Opponents Lincoln have so far adapted well to life in the second tier. Things just won't quite click for WREXHAM (4/6) with their late collapse at home to West Brom in midweek a bitter blow. Preston have lost both games under Graham Alexander so far but new managers are always dangerous to oppose. NORWICH (4/6) just cannot stop leaking goals. Four straight defeats and 14 conceded. Portsmouth will fancy their chances.

League One

Stockport boss Jimmy McNulty

SHEFF WED 3/5 vs AFC Wimbledon

STOCKPORT 2/9 vs Bromley There are two big mismatches in League One as promotion chasers SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY and STOCKPORT host relegation candidates AFC Wimbledon and Bromley respectively, with there no reason to overthink backing either team. Dodgy picks and coupon busters BRADFORD (5/6) have a new manager in charge and are struggling to create chances while Stevenage are back to resembling the side who finished in the play-offs last term, losing just one of their last eight. I think I've said this almost every week just please do not back LEICESTER (4/5). This time it's Doncaster at home.

League Two

Salford City boss Peter Cklamovski