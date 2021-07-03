Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament odds: Raheem Sterling favourite after shortening from 4/1

After hitting as big as 66/1 to win the Best Player of the Tournament at Euro 2020, Raheem Sterling now heads the betting at 4/1.

The English forward has scored three times in four games for the Three Lions, with all three goals being crucial. He scored the only goal in both matches against Croatia and the Czech Republic, before netting the opener in the round of 16 clash with Germany. The importance of Sterling’s goals have seen him receive plenty of deserved plaudits, and have also seen his price crash in the Player of the Tournament betting market.

UEFA Euro 2020 Best Player of the Tournament odds (via Sky Bet) Raheem Sterling - 4/1

Lorenzo Insigne - 7/1

Simon Kjaer - 8/1

Jorginho - 10/1

Harry Kane - 12/1

Sergio Busquets - 12/1

Nicola Barella - 16/1 Odds correct as of 2240 BST (03/07/21)

Priced at around 40/1 pre-tournament, Sterling’s odds shortened to the 20/1 mark after netting the winner in England’s opener, before jumping to 66/1 generally by the end of the group stage. The price has plummeted since, shortening to 25/1 before the clash with Germany as a result of France’s exit, which saw fancied players such as N’Golo Kante and Paul Pogba's tournaments ended. Sterling’s goal and England’s win over Germany saw his price hit single figures across the market, with a best price of 9/1 available. He has since traded as short as 5/1 with a few firms, making him the new favourite in the market, and that price shortened again after Belgium's exit to Italy saw Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne odds jump massively. The Manchester City winger contributed again to England's 4-0 thrashing of Ukraine in the quarter-finals, assisting Harry Kane for the games opener that really did settle the nerves of the Three Lions.

CLICK TO READ: How Sterling became England's hero