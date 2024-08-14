Sporting Life
Michael Flynn's Cheltenham Town clinched the 5,500/1 winner
Michael Flynn's Cheltenham Town clinched the 5,500/1 winner

5,500/1 acca lands punter £11k as 96th-minute Cheltenham winner lands mad 17-fold

By Sporting Life
12:02 · WED August 14, 2024

On an action-packed opening weekend of the season, there was a Saturday to remember for one punter as 96th-minute winning goal turned £2 into £11k to land the unlikeliest of 17-folds.

The Ladbrokes customer combined 17 teams from across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and the monster acca looked like it was going to be let down by one team.

Cheltenham has seen plenty of dramatic winners for punters down the years, but they're not usually at Whaddon Road.

With the Robins and Newport heading into the sixth and final minute of injury time at 2-2, Cardiff loanee Joel Colwill won it for the hosts to turn the punter's £2 into a mouth-watering £10,916.96.

It wasn't the only bit of drama either, with Wimbledon coming from 2-0 down to beat Colchester 4-2, and Dagenham Redbridge needing an 82nd-minute winner against Wealdstone.

Bet type: 17-fold

Odds: 5,457.5/1

Total stake: £2

Winnings: £10,916.96

Bet slip:

  • AFC Wimbledon to beat Colchester (EVS)
  • Barrow to beat Crewe (23/20)
  • Cheltenham to beat Newport County (4/5)
  • Doncaster to beat Accrington Stanley (8/15)
  • Fleetwood to beat Grimsby (17/20)
  • Walsall to beat Morecambe (7/10)
  • Rangers to beat Motherwell (1/5)
  • Falkirk to beat Dunfermline (5/6)
  • Clyde to beat Stranraer (3/5)
  • East Fife to beat Edinburgh City (1/4)
  • Spartans to beat Bonnyrigg Rose (13/20)
  • Dagenham & Redbridge to beat Wealdstone (10/11)
  • Oldham to beat Braintree (7/10)
  • Curzon Ashton to beat Needham Market (17/20)
  • Torquay to beat Enfield Town (10/21)
  • Billericay Town to beat Whitehawk (4/6)
  • Linfield to beat Ballymena United (4/11)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

