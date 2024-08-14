5,500/1 acca lands punter £11k as 96th-minute Cheltenham winner lands mad 17-fold

The Ladbrokes customer combined 17 teams from across England, Scotland and Northern Ireland, and the monster acca looked like it was going to be let down by one team.

Cheltenham has seen plenty of dramatic winners for punters down the years, but they're not usually at Whaddon Road.

With the Robins and Newport heading into the sixth and final minute of injury time at 2-2, Cardiff loanee Joel Colwill won it for the hosts to turn the punter's £2 into a mouth-watering £10,916.96.

It wasn't the only bit of drama either, with Wimbledon coming from 2-0 down to beat Colchester 4-2, and Dagenham Redbridge needing an 82nd-minute winner against Wealdstone.