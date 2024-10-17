3,800/1 acca lands punter £11k as late Turkey winner clinches nine-fold

Despite a lack of domestic fixtures, one punter managed to eke out a whopping 3,800/1 nine-fold acca winner making it an international break to remember.
It paid out £11,406.52 from a £3 stake.
The Ladbrokes punter dipped in to the Nations League, combining six international picks with a selection from Columbia and the Spanish second division for the ambiguous acca and unsurprisingly, it wasn’t all plain sailing.
Mateo Retegui’s 41st-minute penalty for Italy against Israel got the ‘Italy to score in the first half’ leg up at 31/20 and if you thought that was close for comfort, Lois Openda’s 45+4 minute first-half goal for Belgium kept the bet alive, just.
Several legs cruised in to leave the punter sweating on two results: Turkey to beat Iceland at 23/10 and Sporting Gijon to beat CD Callaston at 27/20.
Sporting netted in the 87th minute and Turkey netted in the 88th minute and then provided some breathing space by scoring again in the 95th to ensure the bet came in, to the whopping tune of £11,406.52.
Odds: 3,801.17/1
Total stake: £3
Winnings: £11,406.52
