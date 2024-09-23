2,500/1 acca lands punter £50k as 95th and 96th-minute goals secure 15-fold

On an action-packed weekend where most of the focus fell on Sunday thanks to Manchester City's headline meeting with Arsenal, one punter enjoyed a Saturday to remember after pocketing £50,000 via a near 2,500/1 acca.

The London-based Ladbrokes customer included a huge 15 games from across Europe in their both teams to score coupon, and unsurprisingly endured plenty of drama. It had looked like being a case of what might have been, as so many acca stories are, until Ipswich's 95th-minute corner at Southampton was only cleared as far as Sam Morsy, whose screaming effort found the top corner to earn the Tractor Boys a crucial point and keep the bet alive heading into a later kick-off.

It all hinged on Lens' trip to Rennes in France's top flight. Arnaud Kalimuendo's penalty gave the hosts the lead in the first half, and it would stay that way until the dying seconds. A goalmouth scramble deep in stoppage time eventually saw M'Bala Nzola bundle the ball home before a lengthy VAR check still left both Lens and our punter sweating. With the goal awarded, a £20 acca paid out £49,679.93.

M'Bala Nzola, 𝒂̀ 𝒍'𝒂𝒓𝒓𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆́𝒆 pour 𝒆́𝒈𝒂𝒍𝒊𝒔𝒆𝒓 😤



Le premier but du numéro 8 lensois avec le Racing est à (re)voir dans #AuCharbon 👇#SRFCRCL pic.twitter.com/e9Ze3AHTUP — Racing Club de Lens (@RCLens) September 23, 2024

The winning 15-fold BTTS accumulator: Union Berlin vs TSG Hoffenheim - 1/2

Aston Villa vs Wolves - 7/10

Leicester vs Everton - 8/13

Southampton vs Ipswich - 8/13

Peterborough vs Bristol Rovers - 8/13

Mansfield vs Shrewsbury - 4/6

Burton Albion vs Barnsley - 8/13

Wycombe vs Cambridge - 4/5

Luton vs Sheffield Wednesday - 7/10

St Mirren vs Hearts - 3/4

Ross County vs St Johnstone - 4/5

Lille vs Strasbourg - 4/5

Rennes vs Lens - 3/4

Reims vs PSG - 8/13

Bayer Leverkusen vs Wolfsburg - 4/5 ODDS: 2483.98/1

TOTAL STAKE: £20

TOTAL RETURNS: £49,679.73