The annual World Cup of Darts will continue to see two-player teams representing their country, with this year's event to be staged at Frankfurt's Eissporthalle from June 15-18 as Australia defend the title they won in 2022. In a radical change to previous years, the tournament will be expanded from 32 to 40 teams - which sees Iceland, Ukraine and Bahrain set to make their debuts.

The top four ranked nations, based on the lowest cumulative PDC Order of Merit ranking of the two competing players, will be seeded and will enter at the second round stage. The remaining 36 teams will be split into 12 groups of three for the round-robin first round – including 12 seeded nations – from which each group winner will progress.

The World Cup of Darts will begin on Thursday June 15, with an afternoon session added on Friday June 16 as the group stage concludes across two sessions on the second day of action.

The second round, featuring the last 16 nations, will be split across two sessions on Saturday June 17 before the quarter-finals take place on Sunday afternoon, with the tournament culminating in the semi-finals and final on Sunday evening – with the eventual champions to earn a combined £80,000 in prize money.

Another change to previous years will see the World Cup of Darts feature solely Doubles matches for the first time - as opposed to the combination of Singles and Doubles ties used in previous years.