Watch John Worsley celebrate a nine-darter during the warm-up for his match in the Modus Super Series

Jonathan Worsley was preparing for his clash with Steve Brown in the Modus Super Series when he threw back-to-back 180s.

The referee then told both players they had one more practice visit left, so Worsley decided to go for the faux nine-darter, which he completed on double 12 before letting out a huge roar and embracing Brown.

Despite the comical and morale-boosting moment, he went on to lose the game 4-1 with an average of 87 compared to his opponent's 94. He also managed just a solitary 180 and missed six darts at double.