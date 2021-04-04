World Seniors Darts Championship: Phil Taylor to be among inaugural event in 2022

Any player over the age of 50 will be eligible to compete in the event, which will be run in partnership by MODUS Sports and Snooker Legends.

The Power was the first to announce his involvement while other former world champions such as John Lowe, John Part, Keith Deller, Dennis Priestley, Martin Adams, Richie Burnett, Keith Deller and Les Wallace are also invited.

A Qualifying School will also be held later this year to fill the remaining places once the full format has been decided and the invitations accepted or declined.

Discussions regarding the venue and TV broadcasters are also ongoing but the winner is expected to receive a cheque of £25,000.

Sixteen-time world champion Taylor said: "I lost my hunger four years ago but having seen the concept that MODUS and Snooker Legends have put together and having worked for MODUS Sports for many years on the exhibition circuit I could not resist making a comeback.

"I cannot wait to hit the practice board and show my old rivals I still have what it takes to win. I dominated the professional tour, maybe I can dominate the seniors too."