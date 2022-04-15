Pearson, 52, had commentated on darts for over 15 years since joining the Sky Sports team in 2006.

He has also presented Sky Sports' coverage during that time, and this year worked with the PDC on commentary of European Tour, Players Championship and Women's Series events.

Nigel was also a vastly experienced speedway presenter and commentator - as well as being involved with the Cradley Heath club, who he supported as a boy - and also covered football extensively on radio for talkSPORT.

"We're all deeply saddened to learn that Nigel has passed away and send our sympathies to all who knew him," said PDC Chief Executive Matt Porter.

"Nigel was an extremely popular figure across darts and a range of sports and well-respected throughout the media for his unique style. He'll be missed by us all."

A West Brom fan, Nigel worked with British Speedway as their press officer and has also worked as a host and MC for sporting events.

Nigel partnered the late Sid Waddell to commentate on Raymond van Barneveld's historic first nine-darter at the PDC World Championship.