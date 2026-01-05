Premier League line-up revealed: Josh Rock, Jonny Clayton and Gian van Veen in, Chris Dobey, Rob Cross, Nathan Aspinall out

The pair join seasoned campaigners Luke Humphries, Michael van Gerwen, Stephen Bunting, Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price, as well as world champion Luke Littler, with three changes made to the 2025 line-up.

In come the two rookies, Rock and van Veen, plus Clayton; out from last year go Rob Cross, Chris Dobey, and Nathan Aspinall.

Also absent from the list of selected players was Gary Anderson, who had made clear that he had no interest in taking up a spot, while Danny Noppert missed out on what would've been a debut campaign.

Rock (9th) and Price (12th) are the two lowest-ranked Premier League players in the PDC's order of merit, with Ryan Searle (8th) also overlooked along with James Wade (11th).

Like Aspinall, Price reached the semi-finals last year but it's the Welshman, also a finalist in 2023, who returns for another crack.