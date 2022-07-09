Former Sky Sports darts commentator and broadcaster John Gwynne has died at the age of 77 following his battle with cancer.

Gwynne was part of the Sky Sports darts commentary team for two decades - he covered the WDC's first World Championship in 1993 - until he retired in 2013 after covering 20 World Championships and 20 World Matchplays. He was also a regular match reporter on Sky Sports' Soccer Saturday and also covered cricket, rugby league and speedway.

John Gwynne was not just an amazing commentator but such a friendly man who would share fascinating and funny stories about his life in sport with anyone who was ever privileged to meet him. Here's just one of his iconic moments with @flintoff11 & @rod180 pic.twitter.com/fR9Z5xTHvw — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 9, 2022

Gwynne, who reported on darts for radio and the 'Darts Phone Line Commentary' before joining Sky Sports, after moving from his original career as a schoolteacher, was inducted into the Professional Darts Corporation's Hall of Fame in 2014. "John was a respected and popular figure in darts and across sports media and this is a sad time for all who knew him," said PDC chief executive Matt Porter. "As part of the original Sky Sports commentary team alongside Sid Waddell and Dave Lanning, John's distinctive voice was part of the soundtrack to the PDC's formative years and they formed an iconic trio.

John Gwynne always kept the @officialpdc press room entertained. Here's his iconic voice at the Ally Pally when watching Ederson fail to save a penalty against Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/aLq06UZU0S — Chris Hammer (@ChrisHammer180) July 9, 2022

"John was hugely passionate about the sport of darts and made a great contribution at all levels during his career. "We send our condolences and sympathies to John's family and friends."

Very sad news this morning to hear the passing of John Gwynne such a gentleman. Sending all our thoughts to his family and friends. 💙 James & Sammi x — James Wade (@JamesWade180) July 9, 2022

RIP John Gwynne. A very sad day. We had some laughs mate. Deepest sympathy go out to your family and friends. 💙💙 — Bobby George (@BobbyGeorge180) July 9, 2022

Gwynne has left us. John had one of the great commentary voices and always found the right words.His colleagues @SkySportsDarts @SoccerSaturday will miss him. Sid Waddell and Dave Lanning will be waiting with a pint Gwynnie x https://t.co/KgSCb01fWg — Dave Clark (@DaveClarkTV) July 9, 2022

We are saddened to learn of the passing of our much loved former Public Address Announcer, John Gwynne, following his battle with cancer.



Our thoughts and condolences are with John’s family and friends. 🌹 pic.twitter.com/XDxguQOWpF — Lancashire Lightning (@lancscricket) July 9, 2022