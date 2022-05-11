The Machine withdrew ahead of his European Darts Open semi-final clash against Dimitri Van den Bergh on Sunday through illness and was subsequently taken to a hospital in Leverkusen on advice from paramedics.

Wade suffered from serious symptoms including a racing heart, high blood pressure, nausea and dizziness so underwent a series of tests to establish the cause.

The 11-time major winner, who is enjoying a superb season back in the Premier League, is currently comfortable and improving but remains detained for observation and further treatment, and not yet ready to return home.

His wife Samantha said: "Clearly we want him home as quickly as possible but the medical staff have been amazing with James and he is hugely grateful for the compassion and care they have shown him - we are taking their advice on when it will be safe for him to return home.

"James is desperate to make sure he doesn't let anyone down and is already talking about returning to competitive action for people who have bought tickets.

"Whilst that is in his nature, I am sure everyone agree that him making a full recovery is the most important thing and we will be taking it day by day."