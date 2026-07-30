Darts results: Sebastian Bialecki wins his second PDC ranking title at Players Championship 26

Exactly a year to the day since he claimed his maiden ranking title in Hildesheim, Bialecki repeated the feat on German soil, overturning a 5-3 deficit to cap off another memorable triumph.

The 22-year-old has celebrated an astonishing six Development Tour titles in 2026, and he reaffirmed his credentials by returning to the winner’s circle at Halle 39.

Bialecki began his title challenge with successive ton-plus averages in deciding-leg wins over Dennie Olde Kalter and Cor Dekker, recovering from 5-3 down in his opener against Olde Kalter.

However, Poland’s number two then conceded just three legs in his next three matches, dispatching Viktor Tingstrom, Bradley Brooks and Damon Heta to storm through to the semi-finals.

Bialecki reeled off five consecutive legs from 4-2 down to dump out European Champion Gian van Veen in the last four, before displaying similar resistance against Belgian veteran Vandenbogaerde.

Vandenbogaerde led 3-1 and 5-3 at one stage, but Bialecki delivered a timely mid-match burst, converting consecutive 101 and 100 checkouts and winning five of the last six legs to prevail.

“I don’t know what I can say. It’s an unbelievable feeling,” reflected Bialecki, who currently occupies eighth spot on the Players Championship rankings.

“Before this tournament, I saw on my Facebook memories that it was the day I won my first one [title] a year ago.

"Maybe this tournament was a little bit similar, because I also won the first match from 3-5 down. I’m over the moon now.”

Bialecki’s second ProTour title puts him firmly in contention for a place in the upcoming World Grand Prix, which takes place in Leicester from September 28-October 4.

Poland’s World Cup star is yet to feature in the unique double-start event, but he’s refusing to get carried away as he bids to maintain his current level of consistency.

“At the start of this year, I just wanted to secure my Tour Card for the next year,” Bialecki continued.

“I didn’t expect that to be possible now after some good results and appearances on the European Tour.

“Now my position is very good for big tournaments. I don’t know about the next few months, but I just want to keep up the good results.”

Despite missing out on a maiden ranking title, Vandenbogaerde’s exploits have moved him into the provisional qualification places for the Players Championship Finals and the World Darts Championship later this year.

The 53-year-old - also a ProTour finalist in September 2025 - defied a late fightback from Kevin Doets in round two, and maintained his charge with routine wins over Brendan Dolan and Richard Veenstra.

Vandenbogaerde then recovered from 5-4 down to deny Joe Hunt in the quarter-finals - averaging 99 in the process - before converting 148, 100 and 104 finishes to defeat Justin Hood 7-4 in the last four.

Hood’s run to a second ProTour semi-final of 2026 featured wins against Niko Springer, William O’Connor and Monday’s champion Henry Coates, while he also averaged 101 in his quarter-final demolition of Karel Sedlacek.

Dutch number one Van Veen completed the semi-final line-up, overcoming the likes of Mickey Mansell, Ricky Evans and former European Champion Ritchie Edhouse to pocket £6,500 in prize money.

Van Veen is now £250 adrift of world number two Luke Humphries on the PDC Werner Rankings Ladder, and will have the opportunity to overhaul the 31-year-old next month.

Elsewhere, Monday’s champion Coates continued his groundbreaking week in Hildesheim, averaging 109.34 and 105.79 prior to his defeat against Hood.

Newly crowned Women’s World Matchplay champion Beau Greaves also averaged north of 106 and 104 in victories over Adam Paxton and Yorick Hofkens respectively, before succumbing to a resurgent Heta.

Earlier in the day, Scott Williams produced perfection during his opening round success against Callan Rydz, although his hopes of a significant run were also thwarted by Heta in round two.

2026 Players Championship 26 Results

Last 16

Karel Sedlacek 6-0 Wessel Nijman

Justin Hood 6-4 William O'Connor

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-1 Richard Veenstra

Joe Hunt 6-4 Niels Zonneveld

Ritchie Edhouse 6-1 Mensur Suljovic

Gian van Veen 6-3 Ricky Evans

Sebastian Bialecki 6-0 Bradley Brooks

Damon Heta 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Quarter-Finals

Justin Hood 6-2 Karel Sedlacek

Mario Vandenbogaerde 6-5 Joe Hunt

Gian van Veen 6-5 Ritchie Edhouse

Sebastian Bialecki 6-2 Damon Heta

Semi-Finals

Mario Vandenbogaerde 7-4 Justin Hood

Sebastian Bialecki 7-4 Gian van Veen

Final