Darts results: Ross Smith hits two nine-darters and wins 24 unanswered legs to win Players Championship title

Smith also became just the third player – along with Phil Taylor and Michael van Gerwen – to land multiple nine-darters in the same Players Championship event.

Former European Champion Smith shattered a number of records in securing his sixth PDC ranking title, winning 24 consecutive legs to seal his fifth Players Championship crown.

A TRUE DEMOLITION JOB FROM ROSS SMITH 🤯🤯 He has won 24 legs in a row to secure Players Championship 16, in one of the best displays the ProTour has ever seen. He also hit TWO nine-darters on the way, and wraps up the final 8-0 against Brendan Dolan. WOW 👏 #PC16 pic.twitter.com/Yrd3LwQ5e9

The 36-year-old achieved perfection in his opening round tie against Dylan Slevin, before repeating those heroics in his last 16 clash against Chris Landman.

Landman levelled the contest at 3-3, sparking an astonishing run from Smith, who won the next three legs before whitewashing Danny Noppert, Luke Woodhouse and Brendan Dolan to take the title.

“I don’t actually think I played that well today, but I’m so happy with the win,” revealed Smith, who now moves up three places to world number 14.

“I’ve got the little plaques at home with the scoresheets from my Players Championship wins. They’re my little trophies, and they mean a lot to me.

“I’m going to add another one to the wall today, and it’s another incentive when I’m at home practising, because I want to win all the time; who doesn’t?

“I know I can be one of the best in the world. Consistency is a big thing, but I know I can win tournaments on a regular basis.

“If you’ve won a major title you can win anything. I honestly believe I’m going to win more, but I need to keep working hard.”

Following his opening round win over Slevin, Smith averaged 105 to dispatch another Irishman in Steve Lennon, before accounting for Croatia’s Pero Ljubic and Landman.

Smith then recorded a hat-trick of whitewash wins against Noppert, Woodhouse and Dolan, averaging 104.56 to dismantle Dolan 8-0 in Tuesday's showpiece, featuring successive legs of 14, 12, 13, 14, 12 and 14 darts in a blistering six-leg burst.

Dolan had not progressed beyond the last 32 of a ranking event since March, but the Northern Irish veteran impressed at Halle 39 to pocket the £10,000 runner-up prize.

After defying a 104 average from fourth seed Damon Heta in round one, Dolan claimed a trio of 6-2 wins against Leon Weber, Madars Razma and Jim Long to book his place in the quarter-finals.

There, he ran out a 6-3 winner against a resurgent Dirk van Duijvenbode, before converting a stunning 143 checkout in the penultimate leg of his semi-final success against Gabriel Clemens.

Clemens enjoyed a welcome return to form on home soil, defeating top seed Dave Chisnall and Dutch legend Raymond van Barneveld to progress to his first ranking semi-final since November 2023.

Woodhouse, meanwhile, overcame the likes of Joe Cullen, Martin Schindler and Ricky Evans to reach the last four and strengthen his bid for Betfred World Matchplay qualification.

Evans dumped out Scotland’s World Cup pairing of Peter Wright and Gary Anderson in his run to the quarter-finals, as Dutch trio Van Duijvenbode, Noppert and Kevin Doets completed the quarter-final line-up.

The PDC ProTour season will continue with Players Championships 17-18 at Leicester’s Mattioli Arena on June 17-18, with coverage from four streaming boards set to be broadcast live through PDCTV.

2025 Players Championship 16 results

Last 16

Gabriel Clemens 6-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Kevin Doets 6-2 Dominik Gruellich

Brendan Dolan 6-2 Jim Long

Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-0 Darius Labanauskas

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Martin Schindler

Ricky Evans 6-5 Gary Anderson

Ross Smith 6-3 Chris Landman

Danny Noppert 6-5 Ryan Searle

Quarter-Finals

Gabriel Clemens 6-4 Kevin Doets

Brendan Dolan 6-3 Dirk van Duijvenbode

Luke Woodhouse 6-4 Ricky Evans

Ross Smith 6-0 Danny Noppert

Semi-Finals

Brendan Dolan 7-5 Gabriel Clemens

Ross Smith 7-0 Luke Woodhouse

Final

Ross Smith 8-0 Brendan Dolan



Nine-Darters!

Ross Smith hit a nine-darter during his first round tie against Dylan Slevin.

Ross Smith hit a nine-darter during his fourth round tie against Chris Landman.