Darts results: Richard Veenstra beats Michael Smith at Players Championship Finals

Richard Veenstra dumped out world champion Michael Smith on the opening day of the 2023 Cazoo Players Championship Finals, as Michael van Gerwen kicked off his title defence with victory over Callan Rydz.

Day one of the £600,000 event saw all 64 players in first round action at Butlin’s Minehead Resort, with world number one Smith crashing out in unceremonious style on Friday evening. The St Helens star missed double 12 for a nine-darter midway through the tie, but was punished for a below-par display by a nerveless Veenstra, who averaged 97 to secure the biggest win of his PDC career to date.

SMITH'S SENT PACKING! ❌



What a performance from Richard Veenstra, averaging just shy of a ton in defeating the World Champion Michael Smith 6-3 for a huge upset here on the Main Stage!



📺 https://t.co/cWgx5loy06#PCF | R1 pic.twitter.com/NHjKwRpOJc — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 24, 2023

Reigning champion van Gerwen avoided a similar fate, averaging 97 to open his bid for a record-extending eighth Players Championship Finals title with a 6-3 win over an out-of-sorts Rydz. The Dutch superstar will now meet eighth seed Ross Smith in Saturday afternoon's second round, after the former European Champion averaged 98 and produced 120 and 130 finishes to wrap up a 6-2 rout of Scott Williams. Newly crowned World Grand Prix and Grand Slam of Darts champion Luke Humphries survived a scare to see off Martin Lukeman, reeling off four straight legs from 4-2 adrift to extend his winning run to eight games. “I struggled to find my range early on,” admitted Humphries, who averaged 99.67 to complete an impressive fightback. “The belief is what has changed in my game. When I’m staring defeat in the face I am beginning to find ways to turn it around and win, and I never panicked at any point there. “I’m a two-time major champion now, but I want to keep riding the crest of a wave, and my will to win is still greater than ever.”

LUKE KEEPS HIS COOL! 🆒👏



A truly professional performance from Luke Humphries there, producing a remarkable comeback to defeat Martin Lukeman 6-4 in an absolute BATTLE!



📺 https://t.co/cWgx5loy06#PCF | R1 pic.twitter.com/rvtZ12nNcS — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) November 24, 2023

Price: I'm flying Elsewhere, top seed Gerwyn Price underlined his credentials with a ten-minute whitewash win against Ricky Evans, as he eyes his first PDC Premier ranking title since October 2021. “I know I’m playing really well - I’m flying,” insisted Price, who will now take on 2012 runner-up Kim Huybrechts after the Belgian fought back from 5-3 down to topple Martin Schindler. “I’m practising well and every time I am losing, I’m averaging a ton-plus, and it’s taking someone to play really well to knock me out of the tournament. “The first game is always tough, but I felt quite comfortable tonight and the crowd were brilliant.” Second seed Gary Anderson was forced to come through a last-leg shoot-out against Steve Beaton, conjuring up a 13-darter in the decider to prevail in a battle of the veterans. The 2014 champion will now play Dimitri Van den Bergh in a blockbuster battle, after the Belgian capitalised on a profligate display from Jim Williams to return to winning ways. Masters champion Chris Dobey came through a scrappy affair against five-time World Champion Raymond van Barneveld, winning four of the last five legs to complete a 6-3 success. Dobey’s reward is a second round tie with fourth seed Dave Chisnall, who eased through to the last 32 with an emphatic 6-2 victory against Lee Evans, averaging 99 in the process.

Chris Dobey (Picture: Taylor Lanning/PDC)

Cross and Wade among winners Grand Slam runner-up Rob Cross – the runner-up in last year’s Players Championship Finals – recovered from a sluggish start to run out a 6-3 winner against Cameron Menzies in a topsy-turvy affair. James Wade will take on Steve Lennon for a place in the last 16, after averaging an impressive 101.49 in a 6-2 demolition of William O’Connor to continue his resurgent run of form. Niels Zonneveld averaged almost 101 to send 2018 champion Daryl Gurney packing, and he now faces 2017 runner-up Jonny Clayton, who accounted for Stephen Burton in his opener. Third seed Damon Heta raced past Jules van Dongen to set up a clash against Dutchman Kevin Doets, who recovered from 4-2 down to edge out Jose de Sousa in a last-leg shoot-out.

Damon Heta (via the PDC)