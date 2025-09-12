Darts results: Michael van Gerwen survives scare at the World Series Finals as top seed Stephen Bunting crashes out in Amsterdam

Michael van Gerwen will face Rob Cross in round two of the Jack’s Casino World Series of Darts Finals, after overcoming fellow countryman Wessel Nijman in a thrilling first round encounter in Amsterdam.

Van Gerwen took centre stage on Day One in the Dutch capital on Friday night, edging out an impressive Nijman in a decider to open his bid for a record-extending sixth World Series of Darts Finals title. Nijman led 2-0, 3-1 and 5-4 as he set his sights on a landmark victory, but Van Gerwen refused to relent, producing a stunning 132 finish on the bull en route to completing the comeback. The three-time World Champion also survived a match dart in the penultimate leg, before following up a majestic 174 set-up shot by pinning double 18 to prevail with a 104.75 average. “Of course I am delighted with this result,” claimed Van Gerwen, who lifted this title in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 and 2023. Wessel is a great player and his cover shooting was absolutely phenomenal tonight, but I felt great the whole game.

“I think this was one of my best performances in Holland for a long time, and that gives me a lot of joy.” Luke Humphries also survived two match darts on his way to victory on a dramatic opening night, edging out 2018 champion James Wade with a 99 average in another compelling affair. “It was a strange performance,” reflected the world number one, who produced legs of 14 and 13 darts to overturn a 5-4 deficit. “One minute it was great, and the next it was really poor. My consistency is not there yet, but I’m working my way back into form and I’m pleased to win. “I was very fortunate that James missed those two match darts, but when I get past that first round I’m usually dangerous, and now I’m more hungry than ever.” However, top seed Stephen Bunting was sent packing by Dutch number two Danny Noppert, who will now take on World Cup champion Josh Rock for a place in the quarter-finals.

