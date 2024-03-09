Darts results: Michael van Gerwen loses in Belgian Darts Open; Luke Humphries in hot form

Day two of the year’s opening European Tour event saw 16 second round matches take place across two sessions, with Van Gerwen one of seven seeded casualties at the Oktoberhallen.

The Dutchman has been struggling with a shoulder injury over recent weeks, and his woes were compounded by his old adversary Wright, who capitalised on his opponent’s profligacy to book his place in Sunday’s last 16.

“I nearly threw it away, but I got through,” reflected a relieved Wright, who pinned six of his 12 attempts at double to set up a third round contest against Jonny Clayton.

“Normally you have to produce a ton-plus average to beat Michael, but I know he’s struggling with his shoulder injury.

“Hopefully he gets better soon and starts playing the darts we know he can, and hopefully I do the same!”

However, it was Humphries who produced the performance of the day, averaging 110.65 in a devastating 6-1 demolition of James Wade.

The world champion reeled off legs of 10, 16, 13, 14, 12 and 11 darts to continue his blistering form, fresh from his maiden nightly victory in the Premier League on Thursday.

“I love the European Tour. It’s made me the player I am today,” insisted Humphries, a UK Open runner-up last weekend.

“I didn’t have the best start to the season, but now I’m starting to feel like the world number one again, and I felt really good up there tonight.

“Everyone knows what I’m capable of and what I can produce, and now I believe I’m doing it on a more consistent basis.”