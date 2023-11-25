Darts results: Michael van Gerwen hits top gear as other big names fall in Players Championship Finals

Michael van Gerwen produced a record-breaking display to continue his defence of the Cazoo Players Championship Finals title on a thrilling day of action on Saturday.

Day two of the £600,000 event saw the second and third round take place at Butlin’s Minehead Resort, and it was reigning champion Van Gerwen who stole the headlines. The Dutch superstar produced the highest average in Players Championship Finals history in his second round rout of Ross Smith, averaging 118.52 to celebrate a stunning 6-1 success. Van Gerwen registered legs of 10, 18, 12, 11, 12 and 12 darts to cap off a breath-taking display, with European champion Smith averaging over 104 in defeat. The reigning champion was less spectacular in his third-round victory against Mario Vandenbogaerde, despite winning six of the last eight legs to run out a 10-6 winner against the Belgian. “When things go well, I know how well I can play,” declared Van Gerwen, who is eyeing his first premier televised ranking title of 2023. “It is nice to produce a game like this, because you know you’ve got that game in you. You want to show this [type of performance] time after time, but you also need a good opponent! “It was a battle against Mario, but the most important thing is that I won, and going through to the quarter-finals gives me an extra boost, and I feel good about it.”

Van Gerwen’s last eight opponent will be Stephen Bunting, after the Grand Slam semi-finalist followed up his demolition of Gian van Veen with a 10-8 victory over 2012 runner-up Kim Huybrechts. Bunting averaged almost 106 and landed a trio of ton-plus finishes to dispatch Dutch star Van Veen, before rallying from 8-7 down to deny the Belgian – aided by five maximums. MVG v Humphries in the final? However, Van Gerwen remains on a potential collision course with Luke Humphries, who saw off Radek Szaganski and Ryan Searle to maintain his bid for a third televised triumph in seven weeks. Humphries whitewashed a shell-shocked Szaganski in just nine minutes, averaging 107 and converting all six of his attempts at double. The newly crowned World Grand Prix and Grand Slam champion then delivered another ton-topping average against Searle, fending off a late rally from the Somerset star to triumph 10-7. “Ryan is so underrated. He’s one of the toughest players to beat,” claimed Humphries, having raced into a 6-1 lead before sealing his progress with a 103 average. “Ryan came back well, but I don’t panic any more. I’ve had a great couple of months, I’m relaxed and I believe in my own ability. “These are tough days. They require a lot of energy and focus, but I’ve been able to draw on my experience from the European Tour, and I’m hoping I can go all the way again.”

