Michael van Gerwen survived a final-leg shootout to beat Jose de Sousa 6-5 and progress to Sunday at the Belgian Darts Open.
Van Gerwen would've been an unfortunate loser having scored heavily throughout, but de Sousa doggedly drew level at 5-5 to take their tie the distance.
Unperturbed, van Gerwen produced a 12-dart leg to finally shake off his opponent and progress to a meeting with Martin Schindler, who ruthlessly punished Daryl Gurney's many mistakes in an earlier 6-1 win.
The performance of the day though belonged to Josh Rock, who averaged over 107 and threatened a nine-dart finish to beat Chris Dobey 6-2.
Dobey himself averaged well into three-figures but Rock was irrepressible, finishing the match with successive 12-darters, one of which saw him hit the first seven trebles and threaten a perfect leg.
Next for Rock is a meeting with in-form Dave Chisnall, who also averaged in excess of a hundred to beat Ricky Evans 6-2.
Gary Anderson was another 6-2 winner, this time against Ryan Searle as he followed up Friday's overdue European Tour win with a polished display, averaging almost 105.
He'll progress to face Rob Cross, who trailed Stefan Bellmont 4-1 only to reel off five legs in a row to survive.
Michael Smith followed Thursday's Premier League win with a commanding victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh, winning 6-2 to advance to a meeting with Gabriel Clemens, arguably the most remarkable winner on Saturday.
Clemens trailed Peter Wright 5-2 but turned the match on its head, dominating in the scoring stakes and throwing back-to-back 13-dart legs to complete the comeback.
Belgian Darts Open: Draw & tournament bracket
ROUND THREE
- Luke Humphries (1) v Andrew Gilding (16)
- Nathan Aspinall (8) v Danny Noppert
- Damon Heta (4) v Jonny Clayton (13)
- Dirk van Duijvenbode (5) v Matt Campbell
- Dave Chisnall (2) v Josh Rock (15)
- Michael Smith (7) v Gabriel Clemens
- Michael van Gerwen (3) v Martin Schindler (14)
- Rob Cross (6) v Gary Anderson
ROUND TWO
- Luke Humphries (1) 6-5 Bradley Brooks
- Andrew Gilding (16) 6-2 Andy Baetens
- Nathan Aspinall (8) 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker
- Danny Noppert (9) 6-4 Ted Evetts
- Damon Heta (4) 6-3 Damian Mol
- Jonny Clayton (13) 6-3 Keane Barry
- Dirk van Duijvenbode (5) 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- Joe Cullen (12) 3-6 Matt Campbell
- Dave Chisnall (2) 6-2 Ricky Evans
- Josh Rock (15) 6-2 Chris Dobey
- Michael Smith (7) 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
- Peter Wright (10) 5-6 Gabriel Clemens
- Michael van Gerwen (3) 6-5 Jose De Sousa
- Martin Schindler (14) 6-1 Daryl Gurney
- Rob Cross (6) 6-4 Stefan Bellmont
- Ryan Searle (11) 2-6 Gary Anderson
Belgian Darts Open: Schedule & results
Friday May 5
First Round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)
- Bradley Brooks 6-3 Richard Veenstra
- Dennis Nilsson 2-6 Ted Evetts
- Jeff Smith 5-6 Damian Mol
- Sven Hilling 1-6 Keane Barry
- Gabriel Clemens 6-0 Graham Usher
- Francois Schweyen 3-6 Jose De Sousa
- Robert Owen 4-6 Stefan Bellmont
- Jermaine Wattimena 3-6 Andy Baetens
Evening session (1800 BST)
- Callan Rydz 3-6 Matt Campbell
- Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dylan Slevin
- Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Ross Smith
- Gary Anderson 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
- James Wade 3-6 Raymond van Barneveld
- Kim Huybrechts 0-6 Ricky Evans
- Dalibor Smolik 3-6 Chris Dobey
- Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Ian White
Saturday May 6
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
- Andrew Gilding 6-2 Andy Baetens
- Rob Cross 6-4 Stefan Bellmont
- Joe Cullen 3-6 Matt Campbell
- Danny Noppert 6-4 Ted Evetts
- Damon Heta 6-3 Damian Mol
- Martin Schindler 6-1 Daryl Gurney
- Ryan Searle 2-6 Gary Anderson
- Jonny Clayton 6-3 Keane Barry
Evening Session (1800 BST)
- Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker
- Luke Humphries 6-5 Bradley Brooks
- Dave Chisnall 6-2 Ricky Evans
- Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
- Peter Wright 5-6 Gabriel Clemens
- Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Jose de Sousa
- Michael Smith 6-2 Dimitri Van den Berghhite
- Josh Rock 6-2 Chris Dobey
Sunday May 7
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)
- Luke Humphries v Andrew Gilding
- Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert
- Damon Heta v Jonny Clayton
- Dirk van Duijvenbode v Matt Campbell
- Dave Chisnall v Josh Rock
- Michael Smith v Gabriel Clemens
- Michael van Gerwen v Martin Schindler
- Rob Cross v Gary Anderson
Evening Session (1800 BST)
- Quarter-finals
- Semi-finals
- Final