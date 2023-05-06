Sporting Life
Josh Rock
Josh Rock

Darts results: Michael van Gerwen edges through; Josh Rock impresses

By Sporting Life
22:43 · SAT May 06, 2023

Michael van Gerwen survived a final-leg shootout to beat Jose de Sousa 6-5 and progress to Sunday at the Belgian Darts Open.

Van Gerwen would've been an unfortunate loser having scored heavily throughout, but de Sousa doggedly drew level at 5-5 to take their tie the distance.

Unperturbed, van Gerwen produced a 12-dart leg to finally shake off his opponent and progress to a meeting with Martin Schindler, who ruthlessly punished Daryl Gurney's many mistakes in an earlier 6-1 win.

The performance of the day though belonged to Josh Rock, who averaged over 107 and threatened a nine-dart finish to beat Chris Dobey 6-2.

Dobey himself averaged well into three-figures but Rock was irrepressible, finishing the match with successive 12-darters, one of which saw him hit the first seven trebles and threaten a perfect leg.

Next for Rock is a meeting with in-form Dave Chisnall, who also averaged in excess of a hundred to beat Ricky Evans 6-2.

Gary Anderson was another 6-2 winner, this time against Ryan Searle as he followed up Friday's overdue European Tour win with a polished display, averaging almost 105.

He'll progress to face Rob Cross, who trailed Stefan Bellmont 4-1 only to reel off five legs in a row to survive.

Michael Smith followed Thursday's Premier League win with a commanding victory over Dimitri Van den Bergh, winning 6-2 to advance to a meeting with Gabriel Clemens, arguably the most remarkable winner on Saturday.

Clemens trailed Peter Wright 5-2 but turned the match on its head, dominating in the scoring stakes and throwing back-to-back 13-dart legs to complete the comeback.

Belgian Darts Open: Draw & tournament bracket

ROUND THREE

  • Luke Humphries (1) v Andrew Gilding (16)
  • Nathan Aspinall (8) v Danny Noppert
  • Damon Heta (4) v Jonny Clayton (13)
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode (5) v Matt Campbell
  • Dave Chisnall (2) v Josh Rock (15)
  • Michael Smith (7) v Gabriel Clemens
  • Michael van Gerwen (3) v Martin Schindler (14)
  • Rob Cross (6) v Gary Anderson

ROUND TWO

  • Luke Humphries (1) 6-5 Bradley Brooks
  • Andrew Gilding (16) 6-2 Andy Baetens
  • Nathan Aspinall (8) 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker
  • Danny Noppert (9) 6-4 Ted Evetts
  • Damon Heta (4) 6-3 Damian Mol
  • Jonny Clayton (13) 6-3 Keane Barry
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode (5) 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Joe Cullen (12) 3-6 Matt Campbell
  • Dave Chisnall (2) 6-2 Ricky Evans
  • Josh Rock (15) 6-2 Chris Dobey
  • Michael Smith (7) 6-2 Dimitri Van den Bergh
  • Peter Wright (10) 5-6 Gabriel Clemens
  • Michael van Gerwen (3) 6-5 Jose De Sousa
  • Martin Schindler (14) 6-1 Daryl Gurney
  • Rob Cross (6) 6-4 Stefan Bellmont
  • Ryan Searle (11) 2-6 Gary Anderson

Belgian Darts Open: Schedule & results

Friday May 5
First Round
Afternoon session (1200 BST)

  • Bradley Brooks 6-3 Richard Veenstra
  • Dennis Nilsson 2-6 Ted Evetts
  • Jeff Smith 5-6 Damian Mol
  • Sven Hilling 1-6 Keane Barry
  • Gabriel Clemens 6-0 Graham Usher
  • Francois Schweyen 3-6 Jose De Sousa
  • Robert Owen 4-6 Stefan Bellmont
  • Jermaine Wattimena 3-6 Andy Baetens

Evening session (1800 BST)

  • Callan Rydz 3-6 Matt Campbell
  • Daryl Gurney 6-3 Dylan Slevin
  • Martijn Kleermaker 6-4 Ross Smith
  • Gary Anderson 6-1 Krzysztof Ratajski
  • James Wade 3-6 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Kim Huybrechts 0-6 Ricky Evans
  • Dalibor Smolik 3-6 Chris Dobey
  • Dimitri Van den Bergh 6-1 Ian White

Saturday May 6
Second Round
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

  • Andrew Gilding 6-2 Andy Baetens
  • Rob Cross 6-4 Stefan Bellmont
  • Joe Cullen 3-6 Matt Campbell
  • Danny Noppert 6-4 Ted Evetts
  • Damon Heta 6-3 Damian Mol
  • Martin Schindler 6-1 Daryl Gurney
  • Ryan Searle 2-6 Gary Anderson
  • Jonny Clayton 6-3 Keane Barry

Evening Session (1800 BST)

  • Nathan Aspinall 6-1 Martijn Kleermaker
  • Luke Humphries 6-5 Bradley Brooks
  • Dave Chisnall 6-2 Ricky Evans
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode 6-3 Raymond van Barneveld
  • Peter Wright 5-6 Gabriel Clemens
  • Michael van Gerwen 6-5 Jose de Sousa
  • Michael Smith 6-2 Dimitri Van den Berghhite
  • Josh Rock 6-2 Chris Dobey

Sunday May 7
Afternoon Session (1200 BST)

  • Luke Humphries v Andrew Gilding
  • Nathan Aspinall v Danny Noppert
  • Damon Heta v Jonny Clayton
  • Dirk van Duijvenbode v Matt Campbell
  • Dave Chisnall v Josh Rock
  • Michael Smith v Gabriel Clemens
  • Michael van Gerwen v Martin Schindler
  • Rob Cross v Gary Anderson

Evening Session (1800 BST)

  • Quarter-finals
  • Semi-finals
  • Final
