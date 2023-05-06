Van Gerwen would've been an unfortunate loser having scored heavily throughout, but de Sousa doggedly drew level at 5-5 to take their tie the distance.

Unperturbed, van Gerwen produced a 12-dart leg to finally shake off his opponent and progress to a meeting with Martin Schindler, who ruthlessly punished Daryl Gurney's many mistakes in an earlier 6-1 win.

The performance of the day though belonged to Josh Rock, who averaged over 107 and threatened a nine-dart finish to beat Chris Dobey 6-2.

Dobey himself averaged well into three-figures but Rock was irrepressible, finishing the match with successive 12-darters, one of which saw him hit the first seven trebles and threaten a perfect leg.